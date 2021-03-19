Football in France: Which clubs have the highest Buzz score?

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, the most successful club in France's Ligue 1, sits atop our list of clubs with the current highest Buzz score among French adults.

YouGov FootballIndex, which has recently launched in France, tracks public perception of the world's leading clubs and teams, across multiple markets every day. On 16 different metrics, the tool gives brands the power to track performance, assess audience/fan segments, and compare clubs and teams.

The Buzz score is a net indicator based on two questions: 'Over the past two weeks, which of the following teams have you heard something positive about?' and 'Which of the following teams have you heard something negative about?' The overall score for each team is delivered as a figure between -100 and +100.

As of March 11, Paris Saint-Germain's 30-day average Buzz score is 25.9, making a sizable margin ahead of second-place club Olympique Lyonnais (14.4) and third-place club LOSC Lille (13). These three clubs are also battling for top spot in the league standings.

Clubs outside France's Ligue 1 also have people talking. La Liga's Real Madrid comes in fourth on our list with score of 11, while cross-city rivals Athletico Madrid takes the eighth spot with a 6.5 score. English Premier League clubs Manchester City (7.4) and Manchester United (6.3) also appear on the list in in the seventh and ninth spots, respectively.

Bayern Munich, the lone Bundesliga club on our list, fills the sixth slot with a Buzz score of 8.8.

Other Ligue 1 Clubs on our list include AS Monaco in fifth place with a Buzz score of 10.3 and RC Lens in tenth with a score of 6.

Methodology: Buzz scores are based on the questions: 'Over the past two weeks, which of the following teams have you heard something positive about?' and 'Which of the following teams have you heard something negative about?' Scores are a 30-day average of daily scores between February 11, 2020 and March 11, 2021. Sample sizes range from 413 to 435 French adults.

Image: Getty