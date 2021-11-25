Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Global: Which markets are ripest for the gamification of exercise?

11/25/2021 | 01:40pm EST
Long ago, playing video games and exercising were diametrically opposite activities. But over the last decade, we've seen gaming consoles incorporate physical activity into their titles (think Ring Fit), while fitness brands have made great strides in gamifying routines (think Peloton).

The worlds of fitness and gaming are colliding.

YouGov data showsthat this confluence is particularly ripe for success in North America. Of the seven markets we looked at, adults in Canada and the United States are most likely to report working out at least once a week and playing at least an hour of video games per week. In Canada, 53% work out once a week and 36% game for at least an hour per week. In the US, 51% workout once a week and 36% play video games for at least an hour per week.

There is a high proportion of consumers in Australia who report working out at least once a week (55%), but they're less likely to play video games (33%). Similar figures emerge from European markets, such a Germany (52% exercise, 31% game) and Italy (56% and 32%). British consumers in Great Britian are by far the least likely to work out or play video games, YouGov data suggests (39% exercise, 26% game).

The data reveals possible opportunities for growth in the active video game - or "gamercising" - space.

YouGov data shows gamers in the United States and Germany are more likely than the general public in their respective markets to wish they exercised more, and in none of the six markets are gamers less likely to feel that way compared to the general population.

The pandemic fostered higher demand for in-home exercise solutions. And while many consumers have been returning to in-person gyms, it's likely the pandemic's influence on gaming and exercise will be long-lasting.

Receive monthly topical insights about the Leisure and entertainment industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Start building a survey now with YouGov Direct

Methodology: YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data is nationally representative and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race. Learn more about Profiles.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 18:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
