  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

It's not just Harry and William: 17% of Britons have stopped speaking to their sibling

06/10/2021 | 11:28am EDT
Cutting contact with a sibling is as common as pausing a close friendship

Much of the coverage of Prince Philip's funeral was focused on his feuding grandsons, Prince Harry and Prince William, who rather than walking side by side were separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips.

New YouGov data shows that Harry and William are not alone in their familial spat.

In fact, among all types of family relations, siblings are the most likely to stop speaking to each other. One in six Britons (17%) say they have cut off contact with their brother or sister temporarily, while 7% have done so permanently.

Such fallouts seem to happen later in life for many people: only 9% of 18-24 year olds say they've temporarily stopped speaking to their sibling, compared with a fifth (19%) of those aged 25-64.

Equally common as falling out with a family member is stopping contact with a close friend. About a fifth of Britons (18%) have done so for some time, while one in seven (14%) say they're permanently not speaking to a formerly close mate. The figures are highest among young people, with three in ten 18- 24 year olds (29%) having stopped talking to a friend momentarily, while a fifth (20%) have done so for good.

Many Britons have also cut contact with one of their parents. This includes one in seven (14%) who stopped talking to their mother for some time and 3% permanently. The figures for Britons not talking to their fathers are similar, with 13% pausing the relationship temporarily, while one in twenty (5%) say it's final. Just over half of the public (55%) have never paused contact with a close friend or family member temporarily, including 59% of men and 51% of women. Seven in ten (70%) have never done so permanently.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 15:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,8x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 246 M 1 759 M 1 761 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 125,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC7.66%1 759
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC28.61%9 622
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-3.03%777
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.41.64%565
MACROMILL, INC.27.01%307
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%41