Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Online gambling around the world: Where sports betting reigns supreme

09/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fueled by innovation, de-regulation in key markets, and the pandemic, it's clear that the popularity of online gambling globally has achieved new heights. This growth has been driven largely by lottery and sports betting.

Sports betting in Great Britain remains the second most popular form of online betting among online gamblers (40%), behind lottery draws (61%).

These new insights are part of a fresh YouGov whitepaper that delves deep into attitudes and habits around online gambling in several global markets, including Great Britain and beyond.

The global popularity of lottery products - prize draws or instant tickets - and sports betting is clear. In six of 13 countries, online lottery is the most popular online product, and a further four have it as the second most popular product.

Sports betting is also the most popular online product in six countries while it is the second most popular in a further six. Lottery instants are the third most popular online product in eight of the 13.

In the United States, sports betting comes out on top (32%), though it's a photo-finish with lottery draw (31%) with slots in third (23%). And online sports betting in the US is only going to grow as states de-regulate.

Yet the piecemeal progress of state-by-state legislation in the US with fewer than 20 states so far online with either sports betting or online gaming means incidence of online gambling in the US is fully ten percentage points lower than the global average (7% versus 17%). But if or when laws change in the most populous states of New York, Florida, Texas, and California, online betting will grow in general - as will sports betting.

The only standout from this lottery/sports hegemony is India where fantasy games are the most popular online product, followed by skill games. Again, this is likely down to the nature of the regulatory picture in India where gambling products are strictly limited to skill games including fantasy sports, while lotteries are run by the individual states.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
04:32pONLINE GAMBLING AROUND THE WORLD : Where sports betting reigns supreme
PU
04:32pYOUGOV : If shoppers can't get the next-gen console they want, what will they do?
PU
10:02aYOUGOV : One in eleven say the Coronavirus Act should be made permanent
PU
08:12aYOUGOV : Britons oppose another national lockdown this winter
PU
07:42aYOUGOV : Manchester United is the best-supported Premier League club in the UK, but there'..
PU
06:52aVOTING INTENTION : Con 39%, Lab 32% (22-23 Sep)
PU
09/23YOUGOV : What's autumn got in store for UK travel?
PU
09/23YOUGOV : Are older Brits being excluded by the QR code renaissance?
PU
09/23YOUGOV : How safe do Britons think it is to socialise with unvaccinated people?
PU
09/23YOUGOV : Labour are struggling to make big inroads with voters
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2021 38,6 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 91,1x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 1 464 M 2 002 M 2 001 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,46x
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 285,00 GBX
Average target price 1 465,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC22.97%1 954
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-4.55%7 147
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.16.97%953
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.48.45%596
MACROMILL, INC.23.88%288
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC56.62%49