  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Picking an online betting service: What are crucial factors for the consumer?

04/19/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
New YouGov data reveals what factors gamblers think are most important when picking which onlinebettingservice to use.

YouGov's Global Gambling Profiles, anewmulti-market tool that captures attitudinal and behaviouraldata among the world's gambling population,shows about two in fivegamblers in the United Kingdom(39%)say ease-of-use of the app or website is important when choosing whichplatformto use to place a bet.We define gamblers as those who have placed a bet in the last 30 days, either online and in-person.

Nearly halfofthis cohortof UK's gamblersare logging on via an app (33%)or on their mobile deviceusing a website (12%). These combinedfigures dwarfthe number of those gambling onlinevia their computeror laptop using a website (19%). Further data shows just 8% use a tablet, either to use an app or their browser.A quarter (25%) of this group say they never place a bet online. This data really demonstrates the importance not just of mobile-focused technologies but also of mobile-focused marketing in the sector.

In the sports gambling world,in-play or prop bets have increased in popularity. Our data suggests 8% of the gambling population in the UK has placed an in-play bet in the last month, with those aged 18-34more than twice as likely to have done so (17%).With that, the user experience of an app or website is key to growing aloyal group or repeat users.The easier it is to tap open an app and place a bet in seconds, the more likely the user will be to do it again.

Good user experienceis alsoimportant inattractingthose new to gambling.Eliminatingconfusionaround odds, providinggood navigation,and clearly explaining the types of bets on offer will likely helpeliminatebarriers for new users.

Aside from how easy the app or website is to use,the UK's gamblers are looking for services with the best odds (28%) and the best promotions (18%).

In our research, we presented several other factors to respondents,including that the service has a broad selectionof betting types (12%)anda good selectionof matches or events (11%). Younger gamblers aged 18-34 are more likely tolist these as factorscompared withthe wider gambling population(18% and 17% respectively).

Notably, 14% say they use specific online betting sites out of habit because it is the one they know best, suggesting brands offering an effortless gambling journey will often be rewarded with customer loyalty.

Other factorslistedwere thatthe website/app is fun (14%),that the brand cares most about customer wellbeing (4%), orthat ithas live dealing (2%).

How do UK's gamblers compare withthose in the United States?American gamblers are notablyless likelyto say a service'susability is factored into their decision to choose a service (25% in US versus 39% in the UK). Butgamblers stateside caremoreabout selection.Nearly onein five (19%) list selection of matches and events as an important factorwhen choosing a service, and 15% list selection of betting types.Americans arealsothree times as likelyas Brits to take into accounthow a service cares about its customers'wellbeing(4% vs. 12%).

Understanding the consumer journey of gamblers is crucial for online operatorsto be successful in this increasingly competitive landscape.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,3x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 1 128 M 1 578 M 1 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 020,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-2.39%1 559
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.52%20 321
OMNICOM GROUP INC.27.71%17 129
WPP PLC22.25%16 296
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA35.72%16 266
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.30.10%12 034
