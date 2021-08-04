UK Automotive advert of the Month July: Dacia

Dacia's Ad Awareness scores jumped almost 6 points in July resulting in the brand being named the YouGov Automotive Advertiser of the Month in the UK.

Early in July, the Romania-headquartered car-marker released an advert for the All-New Sandero. The clip initially uses dramatic shots showing two suspicious-looking characters load a rolled-up rug into the boot of the vehicle. But the tone of the ad lightens up as a voice announces: 'We don't need fiction to launch the All-New Dacio Sandero'. The video has gained over 800,000 views on YouTube so far.

Dacia's Ad Awareness score was 3.6 on June 28 but has risen sharply since. The Ad Awareness score, which reflects the percentage of consumers that have seen an ad from a specific brand in the last fortnight, crossed 9 on July 16, and has stayed in that range, finishing at 9.3 on July 27.

Car sales in the UK are on the mend after taking a hit during the early months of the pandemic. In June, there was an almost 30% increase in new car registrations in the UK compared to the same month in 2020. YouGov BrandIndex provides brands with the data essential to plan and measure the efficacy of ad campaigns.

