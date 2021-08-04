Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Automotive advert of the Month July: Dacia

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dacia's Ad Awareness scores jumped almost 6 points in July resulting in the brand being named the YouGov Automotive Advertiser of the Month in the UK.

Early in July, the Romania-headquartered car-marker released an advert for the All-New Sandero. The clip initially uses dramatic shots showing two suspicious-looking characters load a rolled-up rug into the boot of the vehicle. But the tone of the ad lightens up as a voice announces: 'We don't need fiction to launch the All-New Dacio Sandero'. The video has gained over 800,000 views on YouTube so far.

Dacia's Ad Awareness score was 3.6 on June 28 but has risen sharply since. The Ad Awareness score, which reflects the percentage of consumers that have seen an ad from a specific brand in the last fortnight, crossed 9 on July 16, and has stayed in that range, finishing at 9.3 on July 27.

Car sales in the UK are on the mend after taking a hit during the early months of the pandemic. In June, there was an almost 30% increase in new car registrations in the UK compared to the same month in 2020. YouGov BrandIndex provides brands with the data essential to plan and measure the efficacy of ad campaigns.

Receive monthly topical insights about the auto industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Discover more Automotive content here

Start building a survey now with YouGov Direct

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
08:36aUK AUTOMOTIVE ADVERT OF THE MONTH JU : Dacia
PU
06:26aYOUGOV : Three quarters of Britons support doctor-assisted suicide. Just one in ..
PU
06:26aYOUGOV : English people want to bring back mask wearing and social distancing
PU
08/03GLOBAL : More than three in five worried about vaccine-resistant COVID strains
PU
08/03YOUGOV : Freedom Day comes and goes, but Brits feel no closer to normality
PU
08/02GLOBAL : What car maintenance do drivers personally perform?
PU
08/02YOUGOV : Perceptions of banking in four major hubs
PU
08/02YOUGOV : How often do consumers in major markets change their tyres?
PU
08/02YOUGOV : Sponsors are already winning medals among Japan's Olympic fans
PU
08/01US : What do electric car buyers want from their next vehicle?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2021 39,3 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 89,5x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 1 398 M 1 943 M 1 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 262,50 GBX
Average target price 1 412,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC20.81%1 943
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC12.79%8 446
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.8.31%861
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.37.58%570
MACROMILL, INC.15.22%279
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC91.55%61