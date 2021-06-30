Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  News
  Summary
11:03aUK AUTOMOTIVE ADVERT OF THE MONTH : Ford
PU
06/29GLOBAL : How the public feel about telehealth
PU
06/29GLOBAL : Who does – and doesn't – want to own a home?
PU
UK Automotive advert of the month: Ford

06/30/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Ford has won the YouGov automotive Advert of the Month for June, after increasing Ad Awareness scores by 2.2 points in a month.

The Advert of the Month is awarded to the brand that registers the most significant increase in Ad Awareness scores on a month-over-month basis. Ford had an Ad Awareness score of 9.4 on May 26, which had risen to 11.8 as of June 24.

The source of the increase is driven by an advert for the All-electric Mustang Mach-E called 'Watch Me', which stars a young woman driving the vehicle while lip-syncing to James Brown's famous 1970s song Super Bad.

After the release of the TV advert in the middle of May, the Ad Awareness score of Ford peaked on June 23 at 12.2 before moving a few decimal points lower the following day.

Ford is in a highly competitive space and capturing the imagination of the new customers, is, an important advertising goal, as the economy is opening up. Automotive brands can make better data-driven planning with the use of YouGov data about consumer perceptions.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. Renault's Ad Awareness score is based on the question, 'Which of the following car makers have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?' and delivered as percentage. Scores are based on an average daily sample size of 1,269 UK adults from May 26 - June 24, 2021. Figures are based on a 2-week moving average. Learn more about BrandIndex.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 15:02:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
