Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:10:33 2023-03-15 am EDT
925.00 GBX   -0.54%
06:20aUK consumer mood improved in February - YouGov
RE
03/03UK public inflation expectations rise unexpectedly in February, Citi/YouGov survey shows
RE
02/23YouGov Announces the Appointment of Shalini Govil-Pai and Devesh Mishra as Non-Executive Directors, Effective 27 February 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK consumer mood improved in February - YouGov

03/15/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People shop inside an ALDI supermarket near Altrincham

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers grew more confident in February, adding to signs of an improving economy, but households are still worried about the squeeze on their living standards, a survey published on Wednesday found.

A YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) survey showed consumer confidence rose 2.1 points last month, increasing from 98.3 to 100.4.

"The turnaround in consumer sentiment adds to the more positive economic picture that has emerged since the start of the year, partly driven by a much more benign outlook for energy prices," Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting at Cebr, said.

But a gauge of short-term household finances only inched up, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
All news about YOUGOV PLC
06:20aUK consumer mood improved in February - YouGov
RE
03/03UK public inflation expectations rise unexpectedly in February, Citi/YouGov survey show..
RE
02/23YouGov Announces the Appointment of Shalini Govil-Pai and Devesh Mishra as Non-Executiv..
CI
01/31UK public inflation expectations cool again: Citi/Y..
RE
01/27FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
01/27YouGov's CMD to Be the Next Catalyst, Says Berenberg
DJ
01/27FTSE 100 Rises as Sainsbury's Jumps, Oil Stocks Rise
DJ
01/27Sainsbury's Tops FTSE 100 Risers as Bestway Builds Stake
DJ
01/27Stocks down; Bestway takes 4.5% Sainsbury's stake
AN
01/27Bestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 264 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2023 34,5 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net cash 2023 62,2 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 0,90%
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 930,00 GBX
Average target price 1 330,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-8.82%1 241
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.00%19 789
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.11%17 711
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.34%13 437
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.2.13%13 101
WPP PLC17.87%12 579