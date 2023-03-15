UK consumer mood improved in February - YouGov

A YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) survey showed consumer confidence rose 2.1 points last month, increasing from 98.3 to 100.4.

"The turnaround in consumer sentiment adds to the more positive economic picture that has emerged since the start of the year, partly driven by a much more benign outlook for energy prices," Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting at Cebr, said.

But a gauge of short-term household finances only inched up, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg)