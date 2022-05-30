Log in
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/30 05:29:53 am EDT
1240.00 GBX   +0.20%
UK inflation expectations stick at high levels - Citi/YouGov

05/30/2022 | 05:08am EDT
LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation have held stable this month but at high levels that are likely to keep the Bank of England on alert about price growth risks, according to a survey published on Monday.

U.S. bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said their gauge of expectations for inflation in five to 10 years' time held at 4.2% in May, unchanged from April.

Public inflation expectations for the coming 12 months edged up to 6.1%, matching March's record high, from 6.0% in April.

Citi economist Benjamin Nabarro said the figures were likely to mean the BoE remains concerned about medium-term inflation expectations.

"However, we see little in today's data that should provide a further impetus for an out-sized 50bps move," he said, referring to the possibility of a half percentage-point interest rate increase. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.32% 0.56873 Delayed Quote.5.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.18% 0.623589 Delayed Quote.6.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.21% 0.8516 Delayed Quote.1.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.05% 0.01021 Delayed Quote.2.87%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.13% 0.791102 Delayed Quote.7.14%
YOUGOV PLC 0.20% 1240 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net cash 2022 28,9 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,7x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 1 374 M 1 733 M 1 733 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,7%
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 237,50 GBX
Average target price 1 572,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-22.66%1 733
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC25.94%9 293
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-11.80%978
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-19.17%441
MACROMILL, INC.-12.10%303
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC-36.25%41