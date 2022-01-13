Voting Intention: Con 28%, Lab 38% (11 - 12 Jan)

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party has widened its lead to a ten-point gap with 38% of the vote (+1 from our previous survey on 6-7 January) to the Conservatives' 28% (-5).

This represents Labour's biggest lead over the Conservatives since December 2013, as well as the lowest vote share for the Conservative party since the turmoil of the European elections period in June 2019.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 13% of the vote (+3), while the Greens have 7% (+1) and Reform UK have 4% of the vote (-1).

In our "best Prime Minister" question, 35% think Keir Starmer would make the best PM (+2 from our last survey on 6-7 January), compared to 23% who think the incumbent Boris Johnson is the better of the two (-5). Just over a third of people (38%) were not sure either way.

See full results here