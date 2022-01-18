Voting Intention: Con 31%, Lab 39% (13 - 14 Jan)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party lead has dropped from 11 points to 8. Labour now hold 39% of the vote (-1 from our previous survey on 12-13 January) to the Conservatives' 31% (+2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 11% of the vote (n/c), while the Greens have 6% (n/c) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (-1).
