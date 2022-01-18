Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/18 10:15:20 am
1422 GBX   -2.60%
10:20aVOTING INTENTION : Con 31%, Lab 39% (13 - 14 Jan)
PU
06:05aWHOSE PANDEMIC APPROACH IS BETTER : England or Wales?
PU
04:55aYOUGOV : How do ethnic minority Britons feel about the term ‘BAME'?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voting Intention: Con 31%, Lab 39% (13 - 14 Jan)

01/18/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party lead has dropped from 11 points to 8. Labour now hold 39% of the vote (-1 from our previous survey on 12-13 January) to the Conservatives' 31% (+2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 11% of the vote (n/c), while the Greens have 6% (n/c) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (-1).

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUGOV PLC
10:20aVOTING INTENTION : Con 31%, Lab 39% (13 - 14 Jan)
PU
06:05aWHOSE PANDEMIC APPROACH IS BETTER : England or Wales?
PU
04:55aYOUGOV : How do ethnic minority Britons feel about the term ‘BAME'?
PU
01/17YOUGOV : Three-quarters of Brits missing out on ‘game-changing' way to eat chocolate..
PU
01/15YOUGOV : Four in ten who voted Conservative in 2019 say Boris Johnson should resign
PU
01/14YOUGOV : Should public figures who made offensive remarks when they were young be punished..
PU
01/14YOUGOV : Undecided voters – looking behind the headline voting figures
PU
01/14YOUGOV : Boris Johnson's net favourability drops to another all-time low
PU
01/14VOTING INTENTION : Con 29%, Lab 40% (12 - 13 Jan)
PU
01/13JOHN HUMPHRYS : Boris Johnson - A Nave or a Fool?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 66,4x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 1 623 M 2 216 M 2 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 460,00 GBX
Average target price 1 628,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-8.75%2 216
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC0.00%7 362
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-4.00%1 081
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-6.31%569
MACROMILL, INC.-0.54%379
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-20.12%211