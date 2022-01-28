Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Voting Intention: Con 32%, Lab 38% (26 - 27 Jan)

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party remains in the lead with 38% of the vote (-1 from our previous survey on 20-21 January) to the Conservatives' 32% (n/c).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 11% of the vote (+3), while the Greens have 7% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% of the vote (-1).

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
