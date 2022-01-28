|
Voting Intention: Con 32%, Lab 38% (26 - 27 Jan)
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party remains in the lead with 38% of the vote (-1 from our previous survey on 20-21 January) to the Conservatives' 32% (n/c).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 11% of the vote (+3), while the Greens have 7% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% of the vote (-1).
