Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/10 11:40:14 am
1547.8571 GBX   +0.18%
05:16aVOTING INTENTION : Con 32%, Lab 40% (9 - 10 Dec)
PU
12/10JOHN HUMPHRYS : The Beginning of the End for Boris Johnson?
PU
12/10YOUGOV : Boris Johnson's favourability has dropped to an all-time low
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voting Intention: Con 32%, Lab 40% (9 - 10 Dec)

12/11/2021 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour with an eight point lead on 40% of the vote (+3 from our previous survey the day before, on 8-9 December) to the Conservatives' 32% (-1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 8% of the vote (-1), while the Greens have 7% (n/c) and Reform UK have 7% of the vote (+1).

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 10:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
05:16aVOTING INTENTION : Con 32%, Lab 40% (9 - 10 Dec)
PU
12/10JOHN HUMPHRYS : The Beginning of the End for Boris Johnson?
PU
12/10YOUGOV : Boris Johnson's favourability has dropped to an all-time low
PU
12/10YOUGOV : One in ten would not follow new household mixing rules specifically because of No..
PU
12/09VOTING INTENTION : Con 33%, Lab 37% (8 - 9 Dec)
PU
12/09YOUGOV : How much are people spending for Christmas 2021?
PU
12/09EUROTRACK : favourability sours between Britain and France
PU
12/09UK's YouGov Buys Swiss Market Researcher for $35 Million
MT
12/09YOUGOV : UK – Biggest Brand Movers – December 2021
PU
12/09YouGov plc acquired LINK Marketing Services AG for CHF 26.4 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 204 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 25,4 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net cash 2022 36,7 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 72,0x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 1 728 M 2 287 M 2 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
EV / Sales 2023 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 555,00 GBX
Average target price 1 560,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC48.80%2 287
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-0.91%7 423
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.35.51%1 091
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.49.43%592
MACROMILL, INC.51.34%353
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC97.18%60