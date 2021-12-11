Voting Intention: Con 32%, Lab 40% (9 - 10 Dec)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour with an eight point lead on 40% of the vote (+3 from our previous survey the day before, on 8-9 December) to the Conservatives' 32% (-1).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 8% of the vote (-1), while the Greens have 7% (n/c) and Reform UK have 7% of the vote (+1).
