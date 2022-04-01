Log in
Voting Intention: Con 33%, Lab 37% (29 - 30 Mar)

04/01/2022
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour narrowly in front, holding 37% of the vote (n/c from our previous survey on 23 - 24 March) to the Conservatives' 33% (-2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 9% of the vote (-1), while the Greens have 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (+1).

In our "best Prime Minister" question, Keir Starmer is still in the lead, holding 32% of the vote (+1 from the previous survey on 22 - 23 March) to Johnson's 27% (-2).

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.


