Voting Intention: Con 33%, Lab 37% (29 - 30 Mar)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour narrowly in front, holding 37% of the vote (n/c from our previous survey on 23 - 24 March) to the Conservatives' 33% (-2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 9% of the vote (-1), while the Greens have 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (+1).
In our "best Prime Minister" question, Keir Starmer is still in the lead, holding 32% of the vote (+1 from the previous survey on 22 - 23 March) to Johnson's 27% (-2).
See full results here
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.