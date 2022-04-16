Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  News
  Summary
YOUGOV PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:44:10 am EDT
1290.65 GBX   +2.03%
Voting Intention: Con 33%, Lab 38% (13-14 April)

04/16/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour remains in the lead with 38% of the vote (+1 from our previous survey on 6-7 April) to the Conservatives' 33% (-1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 10% of the vote (no change), while the Greens have 7% (also no change) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (+1).

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 14:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net cash 2022 28,9 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,2x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 870 M 1 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 290,00 GBX
Average target price 1 542,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-19.38%1 870
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC33.59%9 856
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-5.07%1 065
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-7.00%510
MACROMILL, INC.4.61%361
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.27.32%305