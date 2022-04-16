Voting Intention: Con 33%, Lab 38% (13-14 April)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour remains in the lead with 38% of the vote (+1 from our previous survey on 6-7 April) to the Conservatives' 33% (-1).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 10% of the vote (no change), while the Greens have 7% (also no change) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (+1).
