  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  News
  Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Voting Intention: Con 35%, Lab 37% (3 -4 Mar)

03/08/2022 | 06:43am EST
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party remains narrowly in the lead, currently holding 37% of the vote (-2 from our previous survey on 24-25 February) to the Conservatives' 35% (+1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 7% of the vote (-2), while the Greens have 8% (+2) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (n/c).

In our 'best Prime Minister' question, Keir Starmer remains in lead with 33% of the vote (-1 versus the previous survey on 24-25 February), while 26% of people think Boris Johnson would make the better PM (n/c). Another 37% were unsure.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
