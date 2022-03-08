Voting Intention: Con 35%, Lab 37% (3 -4 Mar)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Labour party remains narrowly in the lead, currently holding 37% of the vote (-2 from our previous survey on 24-25 February) to the Conservatives' 35% (+1).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 7% of the vote (-2), while the Greens have 8% (+2) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (n/c).
In our 'best Prime Minister' question, Keir Starmer remains in lead with 33% of the vote (-1 versus the previous survey on 24-25 February), while 26% of people think Boris Johnson would make the better PM (n/c). Another 37% were unsure.
