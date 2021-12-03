Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voting Intention: Con 36%, Lab 33% (1 - 2 Dec)

12/03/2021 | 07:02am EST
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Conservatives continue to hold 36% of the vote (n/c), while Labour's vote share drops to 33% (-2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 9% of the vote (+2), while the Greens have 9% (+1) and Reform UK have 6% of the vote (n/c).

Keir Starmer widens his lead in our 'best prime minister' question, with 31% of the public picking him, and 27% saying Boris Johnson makes the better PM. Just over a third of people (38%) are not sure.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 195 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2022 19,8 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 72,8x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 684 M 2 241 M 2 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 515,00 GBX
Average target price 1 420,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC44.98%2 241
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-8.24%7 132
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.36.66%1 098
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.53.85%612
MACROMILL, INC.26.87%297
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC97.18%60