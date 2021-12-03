Voting Intention: Con 36%, Lab 33% (1 - 2 Dec)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Conservatives continue to hold 36% of the vote (n/c), while Labour's vote share drops to 33% (-2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 9% of the vote (+2), while the Greens have 9% (+1) and Reform UK have 6% of the vote (n/c).
Keir Starmer widens his lead in our 'best prime minister' question, with 31% of the public picking him, and 27% saying Boris Johnson makes the better PM. Just over a third of people (38%) are not sure.
