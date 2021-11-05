Voting Intention: Con 36%, Lab 35% (3 - 4 Nov)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Conservative party and Labour party almost neck and neck. The Conservatives lose 3pts versus last week to hold 36% of the vote, while Labour's vote share rises to 35% (+2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 8% of the vote (n/c), while the Greens remain on 9% (-1) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (+2).
