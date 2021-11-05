Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/05 06:15:04 am
1329.4 GBX   +1.10%
06:14aOne in seven Brits say they're willing to eat insects
PU
06:14aVOTING INTENTION : Con 36%, Lab 35% (3 - 4 Nov)
PU
11/03Do Britons understand how their energy bills are calculated?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voting Intention: Con 36%, Lab 35% (3 - 4 Nov)

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Conservative party and Labour party almost neck and neck. The Conservatives lose 3pts versus last week to hold 36% of the vote, while Labour's vote share rises to 35% (+2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats have 8% of the vote (n/c), while the Greens remain on 9% (-1) and Reform UK have 5% of the vote (+2).

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
06:14aOne in seven Brits say they're willing to eat insects
PU
06:14aVOTING INTENTION : Con 36%, Lab 35% (3 - 4 Nov)
PU
11/03Do Britons understand how their energy bills are calculated?
PU
11/03What concerns the British public about immigration policy?
PU
11/0272% of Britons think climate change is a result of human activity, up 20pts since 2013
PU
11/01Profile of a shooter game player
PU
11/01Women feel less safe walking home alone at night than in 2018
PU
11/01How much can COP-26 achieve without major world leaders?
PU
10/31What climate change measures would Britons support?
PU
10/31SUPPORT FOR CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES : which drives public opinion more?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net cash 2021 37,7 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 972 M 1 965 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,41x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 315,00 GBX
Average target price 1 396,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC25.84%1 972
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-0.19%7 476
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.29.24%1 087
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.80.64%714
MACROMILL, INC.25.07%291
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC108.45%64