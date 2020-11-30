Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/30 06:47:00 am
909 GBX   -1.30%
06:51aVOTING INTENTION : Con 37%, Lab 40% (26-27 Nov)
PU
01:45aFIRST IN LINE : Early technology adopters around the globe
PU
11/23YOUGOV : FY20 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voting Intention: Con 37%, Lab 40% (26-27 Nov)

11/30/2020 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour taking the lead with 40% of the vote (+3), while the Conservative Party is now at 37% (-1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats (-2), the Greens (-1) and the Brexit Party (+1) all have 5% of the vote each.

Keir Starmer continues to lead over Boris Johnson on our 'best Prime Minister' question. A third of Britons (34%) think the Labour leader would make the better head of government, compared with 29% for the incumbent. Just over a third (35%) remain undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:50:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about YOUGOV PLC
06:51aVOTING INTENTION : Con 37%, Lab 40% (26-27 Nov)
PU
01:45aFIRST IN LINE : Early technology adopters around the globe
PU
11/23YOUGOV : FY20 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
03/19YOUGOV PLC : half-yearly earnings release
01/31YOUGOV : Pre-Close Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
2019YOUGOV PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HOLDING(S) IN THE COMPANY PUBLISHED : Oct 3, 2019
PU
2019BOARD CHANGES PUBLISHED : Sep 27, 2019
PU
2019BOARD CHANGES PUBLISHED : Aug 30, 2019
PU
2019DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALING PUBLISHED : Jun 19, 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,0x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 1 015 M 1 353 M 1 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 011,75 GBX
Last Close Price 921,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC43.23%1 353
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA-10.17%5 779
VGI-17.28%2 233
CHEIL WORLDWIDE INC.-12.47%1 940
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED105.89%1 177
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.74%821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ