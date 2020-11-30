Voting Intention: Con 37%, Lab 40% (26-27 Nov)

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show Labour taking the lead with 40% of the vote (+3), while the Conservative Party is now at 37% (-1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats (-2), the Greens (-1) and the Brexit Party (+1) all have 5% of the vote each.

Keir Starmer continues to lead over Boris Johnson on our 'best Prime Minister' question. A third of Britons (34%) think the Labour leader would make the better head of government, compared with 29% for the incumbent. Just over a third (35%) remain undecided.

