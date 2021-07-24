Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 11:35:21 am
1222.5 GBX   +3.60%
Voting Intention: Con 38%, Lab 34% (20-21 July)

07/24/2021 | 07:28am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party lead drop from 13 points to 4. The Conservaties now hold 38% (-6) while Labour now has a 34% share of the vote (+3).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 9% (+1), the Greens 8% (+2) and Reform UK have 3% of the vote (n/c).

Se full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 11:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,7x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 1 354 M 1 863 M 1 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 222,50 GBX
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC16.99%1 825
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC15.67%9 077
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.11.03%869
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.36.96%561
MACROMILL, INC.19.10%318
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC91.55%41