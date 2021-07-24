Voting Intention: Con 38%, Lab 34% (20-21 July)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party lead drop from 13 points to 4. The Conservaties now hold 38% (-6) while Labour now has a 34% share of the vote (+3).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 9% (+1), the Greens 8% (+2) and Reform UK have 3% of the vote (n/c).
Se full results here
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 11:27:08 UTC.