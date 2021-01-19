Voting Intention: Con 38%, Lab 39% (13-14 Jan)

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show a narrow lead to Labour at 39% (n/c), while the Conservatives have 38% of the vote (-1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 5% (-1), the Greens remain on 6% (n/c) and the Reform UK are on 3% (n/c).

Keir Starmer continues to lead over Boris Johnson on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Around a third of Britons (34%) think the Labour leader would make the better head of government, compared with 29% for the incumbent. One in three voters (34%) remain undecided.

