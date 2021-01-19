Log in
YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Voting Intention: Con 38%, Lab 39% (13-14 Jan)

01/19/2021
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show a narrow lead to Labour at 39% (n/c), while the Conservatives have 38% of the vote (-1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 5% (-1), the Greens remain on 6% (n/c) and the Reform UK are on 3% (n/c).

Keir Starmer continues to lead over Boris Johnson on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Around a third of Britons (34%) think the Labour leader would make the better head of government, compared with 29% for the incumbent. One in three voters (34%) remain undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,0x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 632 M 1 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,01x
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 056,75 GBX
Last Close Price 1 087,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC4.07%1 632
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.67%26 480
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.1.20%13 569
WPP PLC2.35%13 517
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA10.60%13 362
AUTOHOME INC.3.27%12 251
