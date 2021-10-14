Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Voting Intention: Con 41%, Lab 31% (12-13 Oct)

10/14/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Conservative party has gained two points, rising to 41% (+2), while Labour's vote share remains the same at 31% (n/c).

The Liberal Democrats remain on 9% of the vote (n/c), while the Greens have 8% (-1) and Reform UK continue to have 4% of the vote (n/c).

In our "Best Prime Minister" question, 31% of the public think the incumbent Boris Johnson is the better candidate (n/c versus 15-16 September), compared to 25% who think Keir Starmer (-1) would make the better PM. Some 41% are not sure, however.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2021 37,8 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,3x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 1 285 M 1 752 M 1 758 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 160,00 GBX
Average target price 1 426,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC11.00%1 752
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-7.43%6 932
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.20.29%956
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.47.83%587
MACROMILL, INC.20.75%281
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC35.21%42