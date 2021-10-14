Voting Intention: Con 41%, Lab 31% (12-13 Oct)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show the Conservative party has gained two points, rising to 41% (+2), while Labour's vote share remains the same at 31% (n/c).
The Liberal Democrats remain on 9% of the vote (n/c), while the Greens have 8% (-1) and Reform UK continue to have 4% of the vote (n/c).
In our "Best Prime Minister" question, 31% of the public think the incumbent Boris Johnson is the better candidate (n/c versus 15-16 September), compared to 25% who think Keir Starmer (-1) would make the better PM. Some 41% are not sure, however.
