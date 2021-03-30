Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 32% (25-26 Mar)

03/30/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show that the Conservatives now have a ten-point lead over Labour. The Conservative Party have 42% of the vote (-1), while Labour are on 32% (-2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+3), the Greens 7% (n/c) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson still leads on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Approaching two in five Britons (37%) say he would make the better head of government, while around a quarter (27%) favour Keir Starmer. A third of voters (34%) are undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
06:11aVOTING INTENTION : Con 42%, Lab 32% (25-26 Mar)
PU
03/29YOUGOV  : Opinion of government handling of the pandemic has improved in most as..
PU
03/26JOHN HUMPHRYS - MENTAL HEALTH  : What Are We Talking About?
PU
03/26YOUGOV  : One year of YouGov COVID-19 trackers
PU
03/26YOUGOV  : Three months into Brexit, half of businesses have faced disruption
PU
03/26TINDER AND LOVE ISLAND : it's a match
PU
03/25YOUGOV  : Nine in ten NHS workers have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
PU
03/25YOUGOV  : Jaguar's all-electric by 2025 pledge generates positive buzz
PU
03/25GLOBAL : More people are willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine
PU
03/25YOUGOV  : Which Brits are willing to go all-in on cryptocurrency?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,1x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 1 109 M 1 528 M 1 525 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 002,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-4.07%1 553
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.33%22 182
OMNICOM GROUP INC.20.22%16 483
WPP PLC16.30%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.20%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.-4.53%11 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ