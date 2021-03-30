Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 32% (25-26 Mar)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show that the Conservatives now have a ten-point lead over Labour. The Conservative Party have 42% of the vote (-1), while Labour are on 32% (-2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+3), the Greens 7% (n/c) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.
Boris Johnson still leads on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Approaching two in five Britons (37%) say he would make the better head of government, while around a quarter (27%) favour Keir Starmer. A third of voters (34%) are undecided.
