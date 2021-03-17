Log in
YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 09:21:30 am
985 GBX   +0.51%
09:29aVOTING INTENTION : Con 42%, Lab 33% (9-10 Mar)
PU
03:13aYOUGOV  : Global Automotive Rankings 2021
PU
03/07YOUGOV  : Consumer confidence increases as end of lockdown nears
PU
Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 33% (9-10 Mar)

03/17/2021 | 09:29am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show that the Conservatives' lead over the Labour party has narrowed slightly but is still at 9 points with 42% of the vote (-3). Labour has 33% (+1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7% (+1), the Greens 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson still leads on our 'best Prime Minister' question. About a third of Britons (34%) say he would make the better head of government, while three in ten people (29%) favour Keir Starmer. Around a third of voters (35%) are undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,8 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 62,7x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 505 M 1 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-6.22%1 553
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.63%22 182
OMNICOM GROUP INC.23.12%16 483
WPP PLC14.25%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.44%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.-4.64%11 821
