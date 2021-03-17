Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 33% (9-10 Mar)

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show that the Conservatives' lead over the Labour party has narrowed slightly but is still at 9 points with 42% of the vote (-3). Labour has 33% (+1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7% (+1), the Greens 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson still leads on our 'best Prime Minister' question. About a third of Britons (34%) say he would make the better head of government, while three in ten people (29%) favour Keir Starmer. Around a third of voters (35%) are undecided.

See the full results here