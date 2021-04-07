Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 34% (31 Mar - 1 Apr)

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures sees the Conservatives conintue their lead over Labour. The Conservative Party have 42% of the vote (n/c), while Labour are on 34% (+2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7% (-1), the Greens 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson continues to lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Approaching two in five Britons (35%) say he would make the better head of government, while nearly three in ten (29%) favour Keir Starmer. A third of voters (33%) are undecided.

See the full results here