Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 34% (31 Mar - 1 Apr)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures sees the Conservatives conintue their lead over Labour. The Conservative Party have 42% of the vote (n/c), while Labour are on 34% (+2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7% (-1), the Greens 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.
Boris Johnson continues to lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Approaching two in five Britons (35%) say he would make the better head of government, while nearly three in ten (29%) favour Keir Starmer. A third of voters (33%) are undecided.
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:15:05 UTC.