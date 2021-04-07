Log in
YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Voting Intention: Con 42%, Lab 34% (31 Mar - 1 Apr)

04/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures sees the Conservatives conintue their lead over Labour. The Conservative Party have 42% of the vote (n/c), while Labour are on 34% (+2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7% (-1), the Greens 6% (-1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson continues to lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Approaching two in five Britons (35%) say he would make the better head of government, while nearly three in ten (29%) favour Keir Starmer. A third of voters (33%) are undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,4x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 097 M 1 520 M 1 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-5.07%1 520
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.78%20 528
OMNICOM GROUP INC.24.39%16 684
WPP PLC17.78%15 770
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.64%15 362
AUTOHOME INC.-2.78%12 224
