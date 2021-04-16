Log in
YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Voting Intention: Con 43%, Lab 29% (13-14 Apr)

04/16/2021 | 04:30am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see Labour's share of the vote slip to its lowest level under Keir Starmer yet at 29% (-5). The Conservative Party's lead is now at 43% (+2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+2), the Greens 8% (+2) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson continues to lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. A third of Britons (34%) say he would make the better head of government, while a quarter (26%) favour Keir Starmer. Over a third (36%) are undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,6x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 1 117 M 1 540 M 1 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,43x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 010,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-3.35%1 540
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.80%20 142
OMNICOM GROUP INC.27.37%17 084
WPP PLC20.93%16 087
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA33.42%15 970
AUTOHOME INC.-5.56%11 939
