Voting Intention: Con 43%, Lab 29% (13-14 Apr)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see Labour's share of the vote slip to its lowest level under Keir Starmer yet at 29% (-5). The Conservative Party's lead is now at 43% (+2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+2), the Greens 8% (+2) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.
Boris Johnson continues to lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. A third of Britons (34%) say he would make the better head of government, while a quarter (26%) favour Keir Starmer. Over a third (36%) are undecided.
