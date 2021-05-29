Log in
Voting Intention: Con 43%, Lab 29% (27-28 May)

05/29/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party loose three points. They now have 43% of the vote, while Labour gain a point to 29% (+1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (n/c), the Greens 8% (n/c) and Reform UK have 3% of the vote (+1).

Boris Johnson has dropped three points on our 'best Prime Minister' question, with a third (37%) of Britons picking the incumbent as the better Prime Minister compared to 25% (+1) who think Keir Starmer would do a better job. A third (35%) are undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 17:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
