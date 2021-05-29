Voting Intention: Con 43%, Lab 29% (27-28 May)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party loose three points. They now have 43% of the vote, while Labour gain a point to 29% (+1).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (n/c), the Greens 8% (n/c) and Reform UK have 3% of the vote (+1).
Boris Johnson has dropped three points on our 'best Prime Minister' question, with a third (37%) of Britons picking the incumbent as the better Prime Minister compared to 25% (+1) who think Keir Starmer would do a better job. A third (35%) are undecided.
