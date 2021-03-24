Voting Intention: Con 43%, Lab 34% (18-19 Mar)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show that the Conservatives have mantained their nine point lead over Labour, with both parties gaining one point, putting the Conservatives on 43% (+1) and Labour on 34% (+1).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 5% (-2), the Greens 7% (+1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.
Boris Johnson still leads on our 'best Prime Minister' question. About a third of Britons (35%) say he would make the better head of government, while three in ten people (29%) favour Keir Starmer. Around a third of voters (33%) are undecided.
