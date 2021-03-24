Log in
YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Voting Intention: Con 43%, Lab 34% (18-19 Mar)

03/24/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures show that the Conservatives have mantained their nine point lead over Labour, with both parties gaining one point, putting the Conservatives on 43% (+1) and Labour on 34% (+1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 5% (-2), the Greens 7% (+1) and Reform UK have 3% (n/c) of the vote.

Boris Johnson still leads on our 'best Prime Minister' question. About a third of Britons (35%) say he would make the better head of government, while three in ten people (29%) favour Keir Starmer. Around a third of voters (33%) are undecided.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:44:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 62,7x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 479 M 1 472 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-7.18%1 553
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.84%22 182
OMNICOM GROUP INC.21.00%16 483
WPP PLC14.35%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA22.91%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.1.36%11 821
