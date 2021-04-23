Voting Intention: Con 44%, Lab 34% (21-22 Apr)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see Labour's share of the vote recover slightly from last week, rising to 34% (+5). The Conservative Party's lead is now at 44% (+1).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 5% (-3), the Greens 7% (-1) and Reform UK have 2% (-1) of the vote.
See the full results here
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 09:55:07 UTC.