    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/23 05:57:23 am
1020.7 GBX   +0.56%
05:56aVOTING INTENTION : Con 44%, Lab 34% (21-22 Apr)
PU
04/22YOUGOV  : Scottish Voting Intention (16-20 Apr)
PU
04/22SENEDD VOTING INTENTION : Lab 35%, Con 24% PC 24% (18-21 Apr)
PU
Voting Intention: Con 44%, Lab 34% (21-22 Apr)

04/23/2021 | 05:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see Labour's share of the vote recover slightly from last week, rising to 34% (+5). The Conservative Party's lead is now at 44% (+1).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 5% (-3), the Greens 7% (-1) and Reform UK have 2% (-1) of the vote.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 09:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,0x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 1 123 M 1 554 M 1 558 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 015,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-2.87%1 554
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC20.36%9 005
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.4.63%838
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.19.98%501
MACROMILL, INC.33.43%334
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC38.03%43
