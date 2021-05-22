Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Voting Intention: Con 46%, Lab 28% (19-20 May)

05/22/2021 | 07:39am EDT
Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party widen their lead over Labour by 18 points, the highest since 6 May last year. They now have 46% of the vote (+1), while Labour are down to 28% (-2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+1), the Greens 8% (n/c) and Reform UK have 2% of the vote (n/c).

Boris Johnson has also increased his lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Two in four Britons (40%) now say he would make the better head of government, while a quarter (24%) favour Keir Starmer. A third (33%) are undecided.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,4x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 1 239 M 1 756 M 1 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 120,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC7.18%1 756
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC30.09%9 733
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.4.99%841
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.28.38%532
MACROMILL, INC.39.85%347
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC29.58%42