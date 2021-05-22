Voting Intention: Con 46%, Lab 28% (19-20 May)

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention figures
The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party widen their lead over Labour by 18 points, the highest since 6 May last year. They now have 46% of the vote (+1), while Labour are down to 28% (-2).
Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+1), the Greens 8% (n/c) and Reform UK have 2% of the vote (n/c).
Boris Johnson has also increased his lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Two in four Britons (40%) now say he would make the better head of government, while a quarter (24%) favour Keir Starmer. A third (33%) are undecided.
See the full results here
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 11:38:03 UTC.