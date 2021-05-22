Voting Intention: Con 46%, Lab 28% (19-20 May)

The latest YouGov/Times voting intention figures see the Conservative Party widen their lead over Labour by 18 points, the highest since 6 May last year. They now have 46% of the vote (+1), while Labour are down to 28% (-2).

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 8% (+1), the Greens 8% (n/c) and Reform UK have 2% of the vote (n/c).

Boris Johnson has also increased his lead on our 'best Prime Minister' question. Two in four Britons (40%) now say he would make the better head of government, while a quarter (24%) favour Keir Starmer. A third (33%) are undecided.

See the full results here