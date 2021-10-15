Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 06:25:36 am
1269.2 GBX   +2.35%
YouGov : Are Britons still using the NHS COVID-19 app?

10/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Of those still with the app installed, half haven't checked into a venue for a month

Following the easing of COVID restrictions across the UK, it is no longer a legal requirement for businesses to make sure their patrons check-in via the NHS COVID-19 app. However, businesses are still being encouraged by the government to display the app's QR codes to allow customers to check-in if they want to - but how many Britons have kept the app in the first place?

Currently, two in five Brits (40%) say they have the app installed on their phones, down from 47% in mid-July. Approaching a fifth of the general public have deleted the app from their phones (19%). This means that almost a third of people who have ever had the app have now deleted it, almost twice the rate it was in July.

Younger Britons (18-24-year-olds) are the most likely to have done away with the app: 29% have done so, compared to 13% of those aged 65 and above.

Of those still with the app installed, many haven't used it for weeks

While plenty of Brits still have the app installed, without the mandate to actively use it many are not doing so.

Approaching half (49%) of those with the app say it has been over a month since they used it to check in to a venue or location, while 18% say they have never done so. Only 9% of the app's users say they had checked into a venue in the week before the survey was conducted,

Britons aged 65 and over with the app are the most likely to say they have used it within the last month to check into a venue (35%) compared to 26% of those aged between 25 and 49.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
