Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/29 06:31:15 am
1018 GBX   +2.83%
06:37aYOUGOV : study on Christianity in Britain
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : Britain is still a Christian country, say most Britons
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : How religious are British people?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Britain is still a Christian country, say most Britons

12/29/2020 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This is the most common view among non-Christians and those with no religion, as well as the majority of Christians

The majority of Britons (56%) say the UK is a Christian country. This view is held by seven in ten (69%) British Christians, as well as half of non-Christians (47%) and of those who are not religious (49%).

One in four Britons (28%) say Britain is not a Christian country, with a further 16% saying they don't know.

The youngest Britons - those aged 16-24 - are split on whether the UK is a Christian country: 41% say it is is a Christian country, whilst 39% say it isn't. The older Britons are, the more likely to consider the nation Christain: 53% of those aged 25-39, 59% of those in their 40s and 50s, and 61% of those aged 60 and above.

Should Christmas and Easter be public holidays?

Whilst Britons may differ on whether and how they celebrate Christmas and Easter, there is a universal agreement that both should be public holidays. The support is equally high both by those who are and are not religious.

Among those who are not Christian, eight in ten (80%) support Christmas Day and over seven in ten (74%) support Good Friday/Easter Sunday as public holidays. One in twelve in this group (8%), however, oppose Good Friday and Easter Sunday being a holiday.

Among Britons who do not belong to any religion, only 9% oppose Good Friday as a public holiday, and 7% say the same of Easter Sunday.

Should British schools still put on Nativity plays?

Schools in Britain traditionally put on Nativity plays in the Christmas period.

Overall, there is strong support for this tradition: just under half (45%) of the public 'strongly approve' and a further third (33%) approve 'somewhat'. On the opposite end are 12% who say they are against schools organising plays focusing on the topic of Jesus' birth.

Among non-Christians, six in ten (64%) approve of Nativity plays at schools, but 15% don't. Likewise, the large majority of non-religious Britons are fine with schools running nativity plays (70%), with just 17% opposed.

Our study also finds that eight in ten (77%) of Britons took part in Nativity plays when they were at school. Among this group, only 9% say they disapprove of Nativity plays.

Should schools teach about Christian holidays more than those of other religions?

Overall a third of Britons (33%) think schools should teach more about Christian than about holidays of other religions. Half (53%), however, think they should teach children equally about Christian holidays and holidays of other religions.

British Christians are split when it comes to this question: half (50%) say schools should teach about Christian holidays more than about the holidays of other religions, whilst just under half (46%) think it should be the same as for all religions.

Only 1% of Britons think schools should put more emphasis on holidays from other religions than Christianity. This figure rises to about one five of those belonging to other religions (21%), however, and a quarter (24%) of those who are not religious.

Nevertheless, six in ten in these groups (57% and 58% respectively) think holidays of other religions should have the same amount of coverage in class as Christian holidays.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 11:36:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about YOUGOV PLC
06:37aYOUGOV : study on Christianity in Britain
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : Britain is still a Christian country, say most Britons
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : How religious are British people?
PU
06:37aJESUS, HIS BIRTH AND RESURRECTION : fact or fiction?
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : How Britons celebrate Christmas and Easter
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : What do Christmas and Easter mean to Britain?
PU
05:19aJOHN HUMPHRYS - A YEAR FROM NOW : What Shape Will We Be In?
PU
12/24YOUGOV : One in fourteen Brits say they have already bought presents for Christm..
PU
12/24THE PUBLIC HAS SPOKEN : Elf is the best Christmas f
PU
12/24YOUGOV : A fifth of councillors say their council often relocate homeless famili..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 467 M 1 472 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 011,75 GBX
Last Close Price 990,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,03%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC53.97%1 467
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.53.19%21 176
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-24.34%13 410
WPP PLC-23.77%13 297
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.10%12 477
AUTOHOME INC.18.96%11 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ