Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:44:39 am
1065 GBX   +1.43%
12:55pYOUGOV : Britons split on government handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
PU
07:52aVOTING INTENTION : Con 39%, Lab 39% (4-5 Jan)
PU
01/08JOHN HUMPHRYS : Should Trump be Removed from Office?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Britons split on government handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

01/11/2021 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two in five think the government is handling the scheme well, but a similar amount think they are doing badly

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is now a 'race against time', with the government drafting in members of the armed forces to hit its ambitious target of 14 million vaccinations by mid-February.

Meeting that goal will require 2 million doses a week to be administered since the time it was set, and most Britons think that the government will miss that mark.

Now a new YouGov survey shows that Britons are split over the government's handling of the vaccine rollout, with 41% thinking the government is handling the rollout well compared 45% who think the rollout is being handled badly.

Approval of the government's handing is highest among Conservative voters (64%) and lower among Lib Dems (31%) and Labour supporters (24%).

Younger Britons are also more critical of the government's performance: just 32% of 18 to 24-year olds think the government is handling the scheme well, compared to 52% of the over 65s.

Of those in one of the government's priority groups, 45% think the scheme is being handled well, compared to 44% who say the opposite.

Among the rest of the population only 38% think the rollout is being handled well and 45% think its being handled badly.

Support for using independent pharmacies for the vaccination programme is high

Last week the government was accused of ignoring the additional capacity that high-street pharmacies could offer to the vaccine rollout, with only NHS-run centres such as GPs surgeries and speciaal vaccination centres currently able to distribute vaccines.

High street pharmacists administer other vaccines, such as the seasonal flu jab, and the majority of Britons (85%) would support them being brought in to assist with the COVID-19 vaccines as well.

Only 7% of the population would be opposed to having high street pharmacies involved in the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Support for involving non-NHS pharmacies is also universal across voting groups, with 90% of Conservatives, 87% of Labour voters, and 86% of Lib Dems all in favour.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 17:54:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
12:55pYOUGOV : Britons split on government handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
PU
07:52aVOTING INTENTION : Con 39%, Lab 39% (4-5 Jan)
PU
01/08JOHN HUMPHRYS : Should Trump be Removed from Office?
PU
01/08YOUGOV : One in twelve Brits are taking part in Dry January 2021
PU
01/08YOUGOV : Six in ten Britons think it is likely the NHS will be overwhelmed withi..
PU
01/08YOUGOV : Where are people likely to think different government action could have..
PU
01/07COVID-19 GLOBAL OUTLOOK : Second waves of coronavirus hit government approval
PU
01/07YOUGOV : Most people don't think the government will meet its 2m a week vaccine ..
PU
01/06YOUGOV : Aldi enjoys record Christmas sales after successful launch of click and..
PU
2020YOUGOV : UK consumer confidence strongest since February - YouGov/CEBR
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,5x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 1 161 M 1 575 M 1 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,76x
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 011,75 GBX
Last Close Price 1 050,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -2,86%
Spread / Average Target -3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC0.48%1 575
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.89%24 353
WPP PLC3.60%13 678
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.1.96%13 670
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA7.16%13 128
AUTOHOME INC.5.45%12 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ