Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : Consumer confidence falls as household finance measures take a historic nosedive

03/09/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Consumer confidence dips by -2.4 points in February 2022

  • Household finance measures for the previous month (-9.2) and the year ahead (-19.3) see the worst scores in the near-ten-year history of the index

  • House value metrics for the past 30 days (+3.7) and the next 12 months (+0.8) climb upwards for the third month in a row

  • Business activity sees a five-point jump for the past 30 days, but outlook deteriorates (-3.5) to lowest levels since April 2021

The cost of living crisis has had a devastating impact on consumer confidence, according to the latest analysis from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

If last month saw the first whispers of discontent, this month the public are in much fuller voice: soaring energy bills have taken the overall index from 109.0 to 106.6 - a fall of -2.4 points, and one that can be significantly attributed to a catastrophic decline in household finance measures. While consumer confidence scores are still positive, they are propped up to an extent by stronger performance in the home value, job security, and retrospective business indices.

YouGov collects consumer confidence data every day, conducting over 6,000 interviews a month. Respondents answer questions about household finances, property prices, job security, and business activity, both over the past 30 days and looking ahead to the next 12 months.

Each month we ask Britons about whether their household finances have improved or worsened over the past 30 days, and whether they expect their household finances to improve or worsen over the next 12 months. With retrospective scores plummeting to 71.5 (-9.2), and outlook plunging to 59.7 (-19.3), both household finance measures saw the lowest scores in the near-decade-long history of the Consumer Confidence Index. As sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine drive gas prices to record highs - and as April's 54% increase to the energy price cap draws closer - these unprecedentedly negative attitudes could yet get worse.

But if households are more pessimistic about their finances than ever, homeowners are (for the fourth month in a row) feeling more buoyant. House price measures for the past month rose to 132.9 (+3.7), while outlook rose to 138.2 (+0.8). Among workers, retrospective (+1.2) and forward-looking (+2.2) perceptions of job security also trended upwards, reaching 94.5 and 118.6 respectively.

These employees may be feeling more secure in their positions thanks to a jump in business activity over the past 30 days: scores for this measure hit 113.9 - a five-point jump on the month before (+5.0), and one that follows two months of falling scores. But with outlook diminished to 123.6 (-3.5), they do not have the same levels of optimism when it comes to their employers' prospects for the next 12 months.

Darren Yaxley, Head of Reputation Research at YouGov: "The cost of living crisis is having a serious impact on consumer confidence. Although the overall index remains positive, the dip in February is compounded by tumbling household finance measures with both retrospective and forward-looking scores at their lowest ever level since tracking began almost ten years ago. However, other measures give more cause for optimism - with both homeowner scores increasing for the fourth month in a row and job security metrics improving following two months of decline."

Kay Neufeld, Head of Forecasting and Thought Leadership at Cebr: "February's drop in the Consumer Confidence Index was mainly driven by precipitous declines in the measures tracking households' financial situation. Against a backdrop of accelerating inflation and the upcoming increase in the energy price cap, households are understandably nervous about the outlook for their personal finances. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is likely to further add to spiralling energy costs, based on the turbulence in oil and gas markets in recent days following the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia.

"Gains in the job security measures and the backward looking business activity score indicate that the UK economy has started the year on a strong footing as the impact of Omicron has faded. However, the decline in expected business activity over the coming 12 months suggests that the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine could have a considerable negative effects on UK economic output this year."

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUGOV PLC
12:52pYOUGOV : Consumer confidence falls as household finance measures take a historic nosedive
PU
10:22aYOUGOV : Government remains far behind the public on Ukrainian refugees
PU
08:41aYOUGOV : Should unvaccinated workers get less sick pay than those vaccinated against COVID..
PU
03/08YOUGOV : How often do British women feel unsafe doing day to day activities?
PU
03/08VOTING INTENTION : Con 35%, Lab 37% (3 -4 Mar)
PU
03/08YOUGOV : Defence surges to third most important issue facing the UK
PU
03/07YOUGOV : Should the government be able to make British citizens stateless?
PU
03/04YOUGOV : Britons oppose Ukraine no-fly zone by 39% to 28%
PU
03/04JOHN HUMPHRYS :  If Not War... Then What?
PU
03/04YOUGOV : Do we need to learn to live with COVID-19? Most Britons say yes
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 210 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2022 23,9 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net cash 2022 28,7 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 1 167 M 1 538 M 1 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 050,00 GBX
Average target price 1 573,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-34.38%1 528
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-15.75%6 212
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-10.78%981
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-5.57%566
MACROMILL, INC.-10.21%339
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-14.99%223