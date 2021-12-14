YouGov : Disapproval of the government among Tory voters increases nearly 20 points

It has been a tough few weeks for the government - last week YouGov research showed Boris Johnson took an 11-point hit in his personal popularity following allegations of Covid rule-breaking parties in Downing Street last December.

Now the latest YouGov tracker data shows the percentage of Britons saying they disapprove of the government's record to date has risen by 10 points to nearly two-thirds (63%), from 53% on 5 December.

Disapproval among Conservative voters has risen even more dramatically, as Tory MPs rebel against the Prime Minister and the government's voter base splits over their performance. Some 43% now disapprove of the government's recent action, a rise of nearly 20 points, while approval among Tory voters has fallen from 54% to 40%.

Approval of the government's record has been generally high among Conservative voters throughout the pandemic, peaking at the end of March 2020 at 89%.

Disapproval of the government among Tory voters is now at its highest level since before the pandemic, in September 2019.

