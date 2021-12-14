Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : Disapproval of the government among Tory voters increases nearly 20 points

12/14/2021 | 08:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two in five Conservative voters now disapprove of the government's record to date

It has been a tough few weeks for the government - last week YouGov research showed Boris Johnson took an 11-point hit in his personal popularity following allegations of Covid rule-breaking parties in Downing Street last December.

Now the latest YouGov tracker data shows the percentage of Britons saying they disapprove of the government's record to date has risen by 10 points to nearly two-thirds (63%), from 53% on 5 December.

Disapproval among Conservative voters has risen even more dramatically, as Tory MPs rebel against the Prime Minister and the government's voter base splits over their performance. Some 43% now disapprove of the government's recent action, a rise of nearly 20 points, while approval among Tory voters has fallen from 54% to 40%.

Approval of the government's record has been generally high among Conservative voters throughout the pandemic, peaking at the end of March 2020 at 89%.

Disapproval of the government among Tory voters is now at its highest level since before the pandemic, in September 2019.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
08:28aYOUGOV : Disapproval of the government among Tory voters increases nearly 20 points
PU
12/13YOUGOV : World's most admired 2021
PU
12/13LEISURE AND ENTERTAINMENT : Trends and insights round-up for 2021
PU
12/13SPORTS : Trends and insights round-up for 2021
PU
12/13GAMING AND ESPORTS : Trends and insights round-up for 2021
PU
12/13YOUGOV : What do Europeans and Americans think about nuclear energy?
PU
12/11VOTING INTENTION : Con 32%, Lab 40% (9 - 10 Dec)
PU
12/10JOHN HUMPHRYS : The Beginning of the End for Boris Johnson?
PU
12/10YOUGOV : Boris Johnson's favourability has dropped to an all-time low
PU
12/10YOUGOV : One in ten would not follow new household mixing rules specifically because of No..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,5x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 1 650 M 2 183 M 2 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 485,00 GBX
Average target price 1 628,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC42.11%2 183
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-2.06%7 336
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.35.78%1 085
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.48.81%589
MACROMILL, INC.52.09%354
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC97.18%60