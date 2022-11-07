YouGov : FY22 Annual Report and Accounts

Our purpose is to give our global community a voice by collecting, measuring and analysing their opinions and behaviours and reporting the findings accurately and free from bias.
Who we are
YouGov is an international online research data and analytics
STRATEGIC REPORT
Highlights
At a Glance
4 Business Model 6 Investment Case
7
Chair's Statement
12
CEO's Review
16
Markets
18
Living Data
20
Our Strategic Priorities
22
Strategy in Action
24
Key Performance Indicators
26
Our Core Products
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
103 Independent Auditors' Report to the Members of YouGov plc
111
Consolidated Income
Statement
112
Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
113
Consolidated Statement
of Financial Position
114
Consolidated Statement
of Changes in Equity
115
Consolidated Statement
of Cash Flows
2021: 15.1%
Staff costs as a % of revenue (%)
49% -300bps
2021: 52%
Adjusted earnings per share1,2 (pence)
23.7p+9%
2021: 21.7p
2021: £19.0
Statutory basic earnings per share (pence)
15.7p+37%
2021: 11.5p
Operating cash generation2 (£m)
£69.7 +55%
2021: £45.1
- Adjusted operating profit margin¹ up
130 basis points ("bps") to 16.4%, despite
continued investment in the business
- Adjusted earnings per share1 of 23.7p
(FY21: 21.7p), impacted by adverse foreign
exchange movements
- Strong cash conversion1 of 113% (FY21: 98%)
enabling repayment of the £20.0m
revolving credit facility drawn in the first
half of this financial year
- Proposed dividend increase of 17% to 7.0p
per share, in line with our progressive
dividend policy
technology group. Our innovative solutions help the world's most recognised brands, media owners and government agencies to explore, plan, activate and track their marketing activities better.
With operations in the UK, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks.
What we do
At the core of the YouGov Platform is an ever-growing source of consumer data that has been amassed over our 20 years of operation. Our products and services draw on this detailed understanding of our 22+ million registered panel members to deliver accurate, actionable consumer insights to our clients.
and Services
28
Our Divisions
34
Our Stakeholders
38
Section 172 Statement
40
ESG Report
54
CFO's Review
60
Risk Management and
Principal Risks
GOVERNANCE REPORT
66 Chair's Introduction to Governance
68 Board of Directors
Corporate Governance Report
Nomination Committee Report
Audit & Risk Committee Report
Directors' Remuneration Report
Remuneration Committee Chair's Statement
Directors' Remuneration Policy
Annual Report on Remuneration
Directors' Report
Statement of
Directors' Responsibilities
116
Parent Company Statement
of Financial Position
117
Parent Company Statement
of Changes in Equity
118
Principal Accounting
Policies of the Consolidated
Financial Statements
133 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
168 Group Five-Year Financial Summary
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
169 Notice of Annual General Meeting
173 Guide to Compliance Disclosures
Defined in the explanation of non-IFRS measures on page 59.
Refer to the FY21 restatements section on page 118 for details.
ESG HIGHLIGHTS
Our social mission is to make people's opinions heard for the benefit of the wider community and social value. We have defined this mission as "Giving a Voice", which is a key strategic theme of our second ESG Roadmap.
We are a naturally low-emission business, but we take a proactive approach to mitigating our environmental impact and have signed the MRS Net Zero Pledge to achieve net zero in the UK by 2026.
Through our rigorous governance framework, we embed transparency and accountability through our policies and processes.
Our CEO discusses his views on ESG in the Q&A on page 40.
- Robust balance sheet position maintained
with net cash at period end of £37.4m
(31 July 2021: £35.5m) and no outstanding debt
- Number of investments made during the
year to drive growth:
• Continued investment in technology to
drive long-term growth, including the
development of the YouGov Platform
into a public-facing dashboard, enabling
high-quality,self-service research
• Expanded product suite in response
to client demand, including the
launch of YouGov Global Profiles
and YouGov Finance
• Ongoing investment in the build-out of
our panel in recently established markets
• Established our newest Centre of
Excellence ("CenX") in Mexico City to
increase research operations coverage
for our rapidly growing US business
• Acquired Rezonence Limited and LINK
Marketing Services AG during the period
to expand our activation capabilities and
Mainland Europe operations, respectively
1
Strategic report
At a Glance
YouGov is an international online research
data and analytics technology group.
Our proprietary global panel of 22+ million registered members across 59 markets provide us with millions of data points on consumer opinions and behaviour which are fully connected and constantly updated. We call it Living Data. We use Living Data to build tailored end-to-end solutions for the most effective strategy and marketing activities.
OUR DIVISIONS
Living Data underpins our broad suite of products. Our business is structured into three divisions, and the connectedness of our products and services serves as a strong differentiator.
Data Products
This division comprises our syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a
subscription basis.
34%
of Group revenue
Data Services
This division provides our clients fast-turnaround and cost-effective survey solutions for reaching
nationally representative and specialist samples.
23%
of Group revenue
Custom Research
OUR REACH
YouGov has one of the world's largest research networks
Americas
22%
employees 8 offices
Strategic report
YOUGOV GLOBAL AFFILIATE PARTNERSHIPS PROGRAMME
The YouGov Global Affiliate Partnerships Programme offers research agencies access to YouGov's platforms, expertise and (where required) panel, while establishing the YouGov brand and data products in the local market.
Learn more at: business.yougov.com/global-affiliate-partnerships
UK
Mainland Europe
27%
23%
employees
employees
3 offices
16 offices
Governance report
Financial statements
Additional information
Asia Pacific
Middle East & India
7%
21%
employees
employees
9 offices
4 offices
This division offers a wide range of quantitative and qualitative research that is tailored by sector specialist teams to meet clients'
1 All individuals that have joined the YouGov panel and not unsubscribed or requested erasure.
Strategic report
Strategic report
Governance report
Financial statements
Additional information
Business Model
KEY STRENGTHS AND INPUTS
Innovation
Pioneer of online market research
Innovative market-leading technology and analytics
Technology platform connecting people, research experts and clients
Panel
Large proprietary panel with strong panellist relationships
Unparalleled depth and breadth of connected data
People
Talented, driven professionals
Strong culture and reputed management team
Global reach supported by CenX model
Reputation
Respected brand name and strong media presence
Ethical approach, fully embracing EU GDPR principles
Investment
Cash-generative business enabling continuous reinvestment
Robust financial position
WHAT WE DO
Activate
Living
Data
Track
Plan
Explore
We collect and analyse opinions and behavioural data from our proprietary global panel of over 22 million registered members to provide our clients with data and insights to help them explore, plan, activate and track the impact of their marketing and communication activities.
Our internet-based approach is a key differentiator as it allows us to keep panellists engaged for longer, connect longitudinal data in a high- value, structured manner and analyse it faster and more accurately.
See more about Living Data on page 18
VALUE WE CREATE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS
Panel members
£
m+
Rewards for participation
in surveys, and having their
16
opinions shape agendas
in panel redemptions
and policies
Employees
4/5
Competitive remuneration,
attractive culture and personal
development opportunities
mean overall satisfaction
score in the Employee
Engagement Survey
Community
7
m
Public data as a resource for
organisations to understand
public opinion
unique visitors to our UK
and US public data websites
Clients
%
Research data and insights
that fulfil their business needs
20
underlying¹ revenue growth
Suppliers and partners 15
Mutually beneficial relationships
built on shared values days taken on average to pay third-party suppliers
Shareholders
%
Return on investment
through share price growth
30
and dividends
dividend payout ratio
Media
#
Topical data and research to
support editorial teams
1
most quoted market
research source globally
Environment
tCO e
Proactive mitigation of
environmental impact
0.60
2
carbon emissions per FTE
including Scope 1, 2 & 3
1 Defined as growth in business excluding impact of current and prior period acquisitions and business closures, and movement in exchange rates.
UNDERPINNED BY OUR COMPANY VALUES
We are driven by a set of shared values. Our teams are encouraged to demonstrate our company values in their day-to-day work and bring them into everything that we do.
Be fast
Things are ever changing and as a company we know we are in constant competition. We must always be fast to adapt, and fast to deliver.
Be fearless
Be brave and believe we can do anything. We've proven we can. So innovate,
take savvy risks, don't follow the crowd.
Get it right
We are judged on our ethics, our methodology, and our accuracy - we will do the right thing as scientists, as technologists, and as citizens.
Trust each other
Respect
We have a mission, a strategy, and a plan
We will respect everyone and
for implementation. Let's all work together
be considerate of our differences,
in trust - challenging, pushing, improving
always supporting each other to
each other to fulfil our ambition.
succeed. Diversity helps us thrive.
Strategic report
Investment Case
Sustainable growth
1.
Successful track
record of scaling
the business and
delivering profitable
growth
Connected data
2.
Unparalleled depth and breadth of connected data increasingly being valued by clients
Resilience
3.
Digital business model providing significant operating leverage and strong resilience in volatile environments
Strategic report
Governance report
Financial statements
Additional information
Chair's Statement
Continued resilience demonstrated
in an uncertain
environment ROGER PARRY CBE, CHAIR
Innovative
4.
Culture of innovation combined with sector expertise ensures our offering is constantly evolving to meet client needs
Global reach
5.
Increasing focus on account management and global panel expansion driving the current phase
of growth
Recurring revenue
6.
Growing subscription business and long-term tracking work provides high visibility and strong margin expansion potential
Platform play
7.
Developing from a supplier of data products and services into a true platform that includes activation to drive next phase of growth
Profitable
8.
Solid profitability and strong balance sheet provides foundation to deliver on growth ambitions
Strong leadership
9.
Highly motivated leadership team with a clear goal of enhancing shareholder value and employee experience
"YouGov has shown great resilience in the face of ongoing uncertainty, as we continue to demonstrate the strength of our business model."
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.