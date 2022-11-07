Advanced search
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:38 2022-11-07 am EST
920.00 GBX    0.00%
01:24pYougov : FY22 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/04UK long-run inflation expectations drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov
RE
YouGov : FY22 Annual Report and Accounts

11/07/2022 | 01:24pm EST
Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Strategic report

Governance report

Financial statements

Additional information

Highlights

YouGov is an international online

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

research data and analyticstechnologygroup.

Revenue (£m)

£221.1 +31%

2021: £169.0

Adjusted operating profit margin1 (%)

16.4% +130bps

Adjusted operating profit1 (£m)

£36.3 +42%

2021: £25.5

Statutory operating profit(£m)

£30.0+58%

- Revenue growth of 31% (20% on an

underlying¹ basis) to £221.1m, with

double-digit growth across all

divisions and geographies

- Statutory operating profit up 58% to

£30.0m (FY21: £19.0m)

- Adjusted operating profit¹ up by 42%

(33% on an underlying¹ basis) to £36.3m,

as efficiencies in the business and

operational leverage benefits are

starting to come through

Our purpose

Our purpose is to give our global community a voice by collecting, measuring and analysing their opinions and behaviours and reporting the findings accurately and free from bias.

Who we are

YouGov is an international online research data and analytics

STRATEGIC REPORT

  1. Highlights
  2. At a Glance

4  Business Model 6  Investment Case

7

Chair's Statement

12

CEO's Review

16

Markets

18

Living Data

20

Our Strategic Priorities

22

Strategy in Action

24

Key Performance Indicators

26

Our Core Products

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

103 Independent Auditors' Report to the Members of YouGov plc

111

Consolidated Income

Statement

112

Consolidated Statement

of Comprehensive Income

113

Consolidated Statement

of Financial Position

114

Consolidated Statement

of Changes in Equity

115

Consolidated Statement

of Cash Flows

2021: 15.1%

Staff costs as a % of revenue (%)

49% -300bps

2021: 52%

Adjusted earnings per share1,2 (pence)

23.7p +9%

2021: 21.7p

2021: £19.0

Statutory basic earnings per share (pence)

15.7p +37%

2021: 11.5p

Operating cash generation2 (£m)

£69.7 +55%

2021: £45.1

- Adjusted operating profit margin¹ up

130 basis points ("bps") to 16.4%, despite

continued investment in the business

- Adjusted earnings per share1 of 23.7p

(FY21: 21.7p), impacted by adverse foreign

exchange movements

- Strong cash conversion1 of 113% (FY21: 98%)

enabling repayment of the £20.0m

revolving credit facility drawn in the first

half of this financial year

- Proposed dividend increase of 17% to 7.0p

per share, in line with our progressive

dividend policy

technology group. Our innovative solutions help the world's most recognised brands, media owners and government agencies to explore, plan, activate and track their marketing activities better.

With operations in the UK, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks.

What we do

At the core of the YouGov Platform is an ever-growing source of consumer data that has been amassed over our 20 years of operation. Our products and services draw on this detailed understanding of our 22+ million registered panel members to deliver accurate, actionable consumer insights to our clients.

and Services

28

Our Divisions

34

Our Stakeholders

38

Section 172 Statement

40

ESG Report

54

CFO's Review

60

Risk Management and

Principal Risks

GOVERNANCE REPORT

66 Chair's Introduction to Governance

68 Board of Directors

  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Nomination Committee Report
  1. Audit & Risk Committee Report
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Remuneration Committee Chair's Statement
  1. Directors' Remuneration Policy
  1. Annual Report on Remuneration
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Statement of
    Directors' Responsibilities

116

Parent Company Statement

of Financial Position

117

Parent Company Statement

of Changes in Equity

118

Principal Accounting

Policies of the Consolidated

Financial Statements

133 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

168 Group Five-Year Financial Summary

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

169 Notice of Annual General Meeting

173 Guide to Compliance Disclosures

  1. Defined in the explanation of non-IFRS measures on page 59.
  2. Refer to the FY21 restatements section on page 118 for details.

ESG HIGHLIGHTS

  • Our social mission is to make people's opinions heard for the benefit of the wider community and social value. We have defined this mission as "Giving a Voice", which is a key strategic theme of our second ESG Roadmap.
  • We are a naturally low-emission business, but we take a proactive approach to mitigating our environmental impact and have signed the MRS Net Zero Pledge to achieve net zero in the UK by 2026.
  • Through our rigorous governance framework, we embed transparency and accountability through our policies and processes.
  • Our CEO discusses his views on ESG in the Q&A on page 40.

- Robust balance sheet position maintained

with net cash at period end of £37.4m

(31 July 2021: £35.5m) and no outstanding debt

- Number of investments made during the

year to drive growth:

• Continued investment in technology to

drive long-term growth, including the

development of the YouGov Platform

into a public-facing dashboard, enabling

high-quality,self-service research

• Expanded product suite in response

to client demand, including the

launch of YouGov Global Profiles

and YouGov Finance

• Ongoing investment in the build-out of

our panel in recently established markets

• Established our newest Centre of

Excellence ("CenX") in Mexico City to

increase research operations coverage

for our rapidly growing US business

• Acquired Rezonence Limited and LINK

Marketing Services AG during the period

to expand our activation capabilities and

Mainland Europe operations, respectively

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

1

Strategic report

At a Glance

YouGov is an international online research

data and analytics technology group.

Our proprietary global panel of 22+ million registered members across 59 markets provide us with millions of data points on consumer opinions and behaviour which are fully connected and constantly updated. We call it Living Data. We use Living Data to build tailored end-to-end solutions for the most effective strategy and marketing activities.

OUR DIVISIONS

Living Data underpins our broad suite of products. Our business is structured into three divisions, and the connectedness of our products and services serves as a strong differentiator.

Data Products

This division comprises our syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a

subscription basis.

34%

of Group revenue

Data Services

This division provides our clients fast-turnaround and cost-effective survey solutions for reaching

nationally representative and specialist samples.

23%

of Group revenue

Custom Research

OUR REACH

YouGov has one of the world's largest research networks

Americas

22%

employees 8 offices

Strategic report

YOUGOV GLOBAL AFFILIATE PARTNERSHIPS PROGRAMME

The YouGov Global Affiliate Partnerships Programme offers research agencies access to YouGov's platforms, expertise and (where required) panel, while establishing the YouGov brand and data products in the local market.

Learn more at: business.yougov.com/global-affiliate-partnerships

UK

Mainland Europe

27%

23%

employees

employees

3 offices

16 offices

Governance report

Financial statements

Additional information

Asia Pacific

Middle East & India

7%

21%

employees

employees

9 offices

4 offices

This division offers a wide range of quantitative and qualitative research that is tailored by sector specialist teams to meet clients'

specific requirements.

43%

of Group revenue

Key

  YouGov office locations

  YouGov proprietary panel

  YouGov Partnerships Programme panels   YouGov proprietary panel and YouGov Partnerships Programme panel

22m+

1,650+

4,000+

39

#1

registered

employees

clients worldwide

offices

most quoted

members1

worldwide

worldwide

market research

worldwide

source worldwide

1 All individuals that have joined the YouGov panel and not unsubscribed or requested erasure.

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

2

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

3

Strategic report

Strategic report

Governance report

Financial statements

Additional information

Business Model

KEY STRENGTHS AND INPUTS

Innovation

Pioneer of online market research

Innovative market-leading technology and analytics

Technology platform connecting people, research experts and clients

Panel

Large proprietary panel with strong panellist relationships

Unparalleled depth and breadth of connected data

People

Talented, driven professionals

Strong culture and reputed management team

Global reach supported by CenX model

Reputation

Respected brand name and strong media presence

Ethical approach, fully embracing EU GDPR principles

Investment

Cash-generative business enabling continuous reinvestment

Robust financial position

WHAT WE DO

Activate

Living

Data

Track

Plan

Explore

We collect and analyse opinions and behavioural data from our proprietary global panel of over 22 million registered members to provide our clients with data and insights to help them explore, plan, activate and track the impact of their marketing and communication activities.

Our internet-based approach is a key differentiator as it allows us to keep panellists engaged for longer, connect longitudinal data in a high- value, structured manner and analyse it faster and more accurately.

See more about Living Data on page 18

VALUE WE CREATE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS

Panel members

£

m+

Rewards for participation

in surveys, and having their

16

opinions shape agendas

in panel redemptions

and policies

Employees

4/5

Competitive remuneration,

attractive culture and personal

development opportunities

mean overall satisfaction

score in the Employee

Engagement Survey

Community

7

m

Public data as a resource for

organisations to understand

public opinion

unique visitors to our UK

and US public data websites

Clients

%

Research data and insights

that fulfil their business needs

20

underlying¹ revenue growth

Suppliers and partners 15

Mutually beneficial relationships

built on shared values days taken on average to pay third-party suppliers

Shareholders

%

Return on investment

through share price growth

30

and dividends

dividend payout ratio

Media

#

Topical data and research to

support editorial teams

1

most quoted market

research source globally

Environment

tCO e

Proactive mitigation of

environmental impact

0.60

2

carbon emissions per FTE

including Scope 1, 2 & 3

1 Defined as growth in business excluding impact of current and prior period acquisitions and business closures, and movement in exchange rates.

UNDERPINNED BY OUR COMPANY VALUES

We are driven by a set of shared values. Our teams are encouraged to demonstrate our company values in their day-to-day work and bring them into everything that we do.

Be fast

Things are ever changing and as a company we know we are in constant competition. We must always be fast to adapt, and fast to deliver.

Be fearless

Be brave and believe we can do anything. We've proven we can. So innovate,

take savvy risks, don't follow the crowd.

Get it right

We are judged on our ethics, our methodology, and our accuracy - we will do the right thing as scientists, as technologists, and as citizens.

Trust each other

Respect

We have a mission, a strategy, and a plan

We will respect everyone and

for implementation. Let's all work together

be considerate of our differences,

in trust - challenging, pushing, improving

always supporting each other to

each other to fulfil our ambition.

succeed. Diversity helps us thrive.

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

4

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

5

Strategic report

Investment Case

Sustainable growth

1.

Successful track

record of scaling

the business and

delivering profitable

growth

Connected data

2.

Unparalleled depth and breadth of connected data increasingly being valued by clients

Resilience

3.

Digital business model providing significant operating leverage and strong resilience in volatile environments

Strategic report

Governance report

Financial statements

Additional information

Chair's Statement

Continued resilience demonstrated

in an uncertain

environment ROGER PARRY CBE, CHAIR

Innovative

4.

Culture of innovation combined with sector expertise ensures our offering is constantly evolving to meet client needs

Global reach

5.

Increasing focus on account management and global panel expansion driving the current phase

of growth

Recurring revenue

6.

Growing subscription business and long-term tracking work provides high visibility and strong margin expansion potential

Platform play

7.

Developing from a supplier of data products and services into a true platform that includes activation to drive next phase of growth

Profitable

8.

Solid profitability and strong balance sheet provides foundation to deliver on growth ambitions

Strong leadership

9.

Highly motivated leadership team with a clear goal of enhancing shareholder value and employee experience

"YouGov has shown great resilience in the face of ongoing uncertainty, as we continue to demonstrate the strength of our business model."

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

6

YouGov plc Annual Report & Accounts 2022

7

