|
YouGov : FY23 Half-Year Results Presentation
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 09:30:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about YOUGOV PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
264 M
324 M
324 M
|Net income 2023
|
34,5 M
42,3 M
42,3 M
|Net cash 2023
|
62,2 M
76,3 M
76,3 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|28,7x
|Yield 2023
|0,94%
|
|Capitalization
|
977 M
1 199 M
1 199 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,46x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 650
|Free-Float
|89,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|890,00 GBX
|Average target price
|1 330,00 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|49,4%