Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Few think the EU trade deal is good for Britain, but most want MPs to accept it

12/30/2020 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Just one in six think the terms of the agreement represent a good deal

With MPs set to vote on the EU trade deal this afternoon, a new YouGov survey finds that a majority of Britons want to see the agreement accepted. By a wide margin of 57% to 9%, the public want to see the deal passed.

Majorities of both Leave voters (69%) and Remain voters (58%) want to see Parliament pass the deal, as do 78% of Conservative voters.

Half of Labour voters also want MPs to pass the deal (48%), four times the number who want them to block it (12%). This will be welcome news for Keir Starmer, who has come under fire from some within the Labour party for telling MPs to vote for the deal.

While there is strong support for accepting the deal, that is not to say that Britons are pleased with the deal. Only 17% say they think the terms represent a good deal for Britain. Slightly more (21%) think it represents a bad deal, while another 31% see it as neither good nor bad. A further one in three (31%) aren't sure.

Support is lukewarm among Leave voters, with only 27% saying the deal is a good one, compared to 38% saying it will be neither good nor bad. Nevertheless, only 10% see it as a bad deal.

By comparison, a YouGov survey in mid-December found that 33% of Leave voters thought leaving the transition period without a trade deal at all would be good for Britain, while 32% believed it would make no difference. One in five (20%) thought it would be bad for the country.

Conservative voters aren't much more enamoured with the fruits of Boris Johnson's labours. One in three (33%) think the deal will be good for Britain, while another 39% think it will be neither good nor bad. Just 7% think it will be bad for the country, however.

Labour and Remain voters are much more negative. Slightly more than a third of each voting group (36-37%) think the deal will be bad for Britain, with a further 28-29% thinking it will be neither good nor bad. Only 5% of Labour voters and 9% of Remain voters think the deal will be good for the UK.

See the full results here and here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 10:42:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about YOUGOV PLC
05:43aYOUGOV : Few think the EU trade deal is good for Britain, but most want MPs to a..
PU
12/29YOUGOV : study on Christianity in Britain
PU
12/29YOUGOV : Britain is still a Christian country, say most Britons
PU
12/29YOUGOV : How religious are British people?
PU
12/29JESUS, HIS BIRTH AND RESURRECTION : fact or fiction?
PU
12/29YOUGOV : How Britons celebrate Christmas and Easter
PU
12/29YOUGOV : What do Christmas and Easter mean to Britain?
PU
12/29JOHN HUMPHRYS - A YEAR FROM NOW : What Shape Will We Be In?
PU
12/24YOUGOV : One in fourteen Brits say they have already bought presents for Christm..
PU
12/24THE PUBLIC HAS SPOKEN : Elf is the best Christmas f
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,2x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 1 102 M 1 489 M 1 496 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 011,75 GBX
Last Close Price 1 000,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 2,00%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC55.52%1 489
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.53.67%21 176
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-23.01%13 410
WPP PLC-23.26%13 297
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA3.10%12 477
AUTOHOME INC.20.76%11 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ