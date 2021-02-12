YouGov : Four in ten straight women have been let down by a partner on Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day this Sunday, and couples across the land will be looking for ways to show their appreciation for one another as best they can around the coronavirus restrictions.

Inevitably, some will find themselves let down by their partner's lack of effort, and a new YouGov survey shows that men seem to be letting the side down.

Overall, 26% of Britons say they have felt disappointed by a romantic partner not doing enough for Valentine's Day - but this figure is 38% among women and just 12% among men.

Lesbian and bisexual women are noticeably less likely to report having been let down (26%) than straight women (38%). Likewise, gay and bisexual men are more likely than straight men to report having been disappointed by a poor showing from their partner (22% vs 11%).

