YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
YouGov : Four in ten straight women have been let down by a partner on Valentine's Day

02/12/2021 | 01:27pm EST
Gay or bisexual women are noticeably less likely to have been disappointed

It's Valentine's Day this Sunday, and couples across the land will be looking for ways to show their appreciation for one another as best they can around the coronavirus restrictions.

Inevitably, some will find themselves let down by their partner's lack of effort, and a new YouGov survey shows that men seem to be letting the side down.

Overall, 26% of Britons say they have felt disappointed by a romantic partner not doing enough for Valentine's Day - but this figure is 38% among women and just 12% among men.

Lesbian and bisexual women are noticeably less likely to report having been let down (26%) than straight women (38%). Likewise, gay and bisexual men are more likely than straight men to report having been disappointed by a poor showing from their partner (22% vs 11%).

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2021 41,8 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,7x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 228 M 1 697 M 1 700 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 110,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC6.22%1 697
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.52%27 469
AUTOHOME INC.30.06%15 429
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.4.33%14 193
WPP PLC3.05%13 853
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA15.28%13 669
