Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  YouGov plc    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/18 11:46:48 am
979.65 GBX   +2.05%
05:59aYOUGOV : Half of Britons have now finished their Christmas shopping
PU
12/18YOUGOV : Which Christmas traditions will Britons keep up despite COVID?
PU
12/18YOUGOV : What is the best Christmas song?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouGov : Half of Britons have now finished their Christmas shopping

12/19/2020 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are progressing through their gift lists much faster than last year

With just a week to go until the big day, YouGov's Christmas shopping tracker reveals that - as of 17 December - 50% of Britons have bought all their presents.

Another quarter (25%) say they have got the majority of their gifts. Only 3% say they haven't bought anything yet.

YouGov has been tracking the progress of Britons' yuletide gift-gathering over the course of December. At the beginning of the month, one in six Britons (16%) had already done all their purchasing, while a similar number (17%) had yet to start.

Progress has been slow for most of the month, with only 2% of Britons coming to have completed their shopping with each iteration of the tracker. That is until this past weekend, when the number of Britons saying they've now bought everything they intend to give jumping from 34% on the Friday beforehand to 42% by Monday.

There was another jump between yesterday and the day before, with the number of Christmas completers increasing six points from 44% to 50%. This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, so we expected to see another noticeable jump by Monday.

Britons are getting their gifts in faster this year

The results also indicate that Britons are completing their Christmas shopping much more quickly this year than last year. In 2019, only 13% of Britons had managed to buy everything by 6 December; in 2020 that figure was almost double, at 24% by 7 December.

Similarly, the 38% who said they had completed their purchasing by 18 December 2019 is substantially behind the 50% who say they have done so now.

This is undoubtedly down to the shift toward online shopping brought about by the coronavirus restrictions. YouGov research has shown that the proportion of English shoppers intending to buy all or most of their presents online rose to 60%, compared to 48% saying they had done so the year before.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 10:58:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about YOUGOV PLC
05:59aYOUGOV : Half of Britons have now finished their Christmas shopping
PU
12/18YOUGOV : Which Christmas traditions will Britons keep up despite COVID?
PU
12/18YOUGOV : What is the best Christmas song?
PU
12/17JOHN HUMPHRYS - CHRISTMAS AND COVID : Should Choices Be Left to You?
PU
12/17YOUGOV : What do Britons have for their Christmas dinner?
PU
12/17YOUGOV : UK year-ahead inflation expectations jump to 3.8% - Citi/YouGov
RE
12/16YOUGOV : What trips are on people's minds for 2021?
PU
12/16YOUGOV : Brits nine times more likely to make contactless debit payments than Am..
PU
12/16YOUGOV : How has coronavirus affected Britons' takeaway-buying habits?
PU
12/16YOUGOV : Purchase consideration for John Lewis better in 2020 than 2019 after 'G..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 165 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2021 15,8 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2021 42,6 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 472 M 1 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 011,75 GBX
Last Close Price 990,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,03%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC53.97%1 472
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.64.38%22 722
WPP PLC-23.68%13 357
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-21.86%13 247
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.85%12 459
AUTOHOME INC.23.78%11 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ