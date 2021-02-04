YouGov : Half of healthcare workers say the public is most to blame for recent rise in COVID-19 cases

YouGov polling showed in January showed that Britons consider the public to be more to blame than the government for the recent rises in COVID-19 cases by 58% to 28%. Now the latest YouGov Healthcare Professionals survey reveals that healthcare workers feel the same way.

Overall, half of healthcare professionals (50%) say they hold the public most to blame for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the last month, compared to 35% who think the government is most to blame. One in ten (10%) blame neither more than the other.

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact are noticeably more likely to blame the public over the government (52% to 33%) than non-patient facing workers, who are more divided at 44% to 40%.

Among respondents who are NHS staff, 48% lay blame for the number of COVID-19 cases with the general public, and 37% instead blame the government. This is compared to 58% of professionals working in private healthcare who blame the public, with only 27% of private healthcare workers thinking the government is mostly responsible.

Female healthcare workers are also much more likely to lay blame with the public (53%) than their male colleagues who are split 42% to 43%.

While there is some disagreement among healthcare workers about who is most to blame for the number of COVID-19 cases, there is clear agreement that the public is not taking the latest lockdown as seriously as the first (83%), including 38% who think people are taking things 'much less' seriously this time around.

Only around one in eleven healthcare professionals (9%) think people are taking the current lockdown as seriously as the first, and just 7% think the public are taking the current restrictions more seriously that they did in March 2020.

The vast majority of the general public (72%) agree, and think that people are not taking this lockdown as seriously as the one from March 2020, including 31% who think people are taking it 'much less' seriously when asked the same question in January.

