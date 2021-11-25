Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : How do Britons rate their local train services?

11/25/2021 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wales has the highest proportion of people saying their local services are bad

Transport bosses have slammed the government's newly released plans to upgrade rail transport in the North of England. Despite repeated promises of new infrastructure being a key component of the government's "levelling up" strategy, the Integrated Rail Review announced today by Grant Shapps falls short of these assurances. Among the most significant changes is the cancellation of the eastern leg of HS2 from Birmingham to Leeds. Other changes include replacing plans for entirely new rail links with upgrades to existing routes.

A recent YouGov survey found a London vs the rest of Britain pattern when asking people what they thought of their local train services. Londoners are the most likely to say their local train services are good 72% - 21pts higher than the general population - and including some 21% who rated them as "very good". Only 10% say their local line is bad,

At the other end of the scale, people in Wales are the least likely to say their service is good (41%), while 22% say it is bad, just 6pts higher than London. The difference compared to the capital largely comes from more people saying they don't know (26% vs 15%). A higher percentage of people in the Wales also say they don't have a local service at all (11%) than London (2%).

In several other areas of the country, including both the East and West Midlands for example, over twice as many people are unsure whether their local trains are good or bad (36% and 32% respectively) compared to the capital.

Wales in particular also has the lowest proportion of adults in rural and fringe areas who think their local trains are good (29%) compared to 46% in urban areas. However, roughly similar proportions of people in both areas (22% in urban and 23% in rural/fringe areas) say their local rail service is bad.

Similar proportions of rural and urban adults rate their services as bad in other areas too, including both the East of England, and East Midlands. However, places such as the South West and North West of England, as well as Scotland, do stand out as having rural populations being somewhat more likely to think their trains are bad than urban populations,

Northern areas are among the most likely to say their local train services are bad

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, has been outspoken in his opposition to the changes to plans and Northern newspapers have released joint covers calling the government to keep its promises of investment to the North.

Their frustration is reflected in Northerners' views of their rail services. Just two Northern areas are in the top ten for counties where people say their local rail services are good: Merseyside (70%) and North Yorkshire (55%).

Northern areas also make up five of the top ten counties where people say they have actively bad train services. This includes Cumbria, where people are the most likely of any county to say their local service is bad (25%), as well as Lancashire (21%), East Riding of Yorkshire (21%), Lincolnshire (21%), Greater Manchester (21%), and West Yorkshire (20%).

See full results here

Learn more about YouGov Profiles here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
04:40aYOUGOV : How do Britons rate their local train services?
PU
04:40aPROSTATE CANCER : two thirds of British males don't know any symptoms
PU
11/24YOUGOV : Who are the favourite footballers in key Euro markets?
PU
11/23YOUGOV : Rishi Sunak sees first negative favourability rating since the start of the pande..
PU
11/22YOUGOV : What impact did COP26 have on public opinion?
PU
11/22YOUGOV : Britons would support a COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate
PU
11/21JOHN HUMPHRYS - CUSTOMER SERVICE : a self-contradictory notion?
PU
11/19BLACK FRIDAY : Who's picking up gifts – and who's buying for themselves?
PU
11/19YOUGOV : What kind of second jobs should MPs be allowed to have?
PU
11/19VOTING INTENTION : Con 36%, Lab 34% (17 - 18 Nov)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 195 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 19,8 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,1x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 1 644 M 2 191 M 2 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,17x
EV / Sales 2023 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 480,00 GBX
Average target price 1 420,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC41.63%2 191
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC1.05%7 570
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.43.94%1 164
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.66.31%648
MACROMILL, INC.37.91%316
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC80.28%55