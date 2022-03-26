YouGov : How many mums have felt let down by their adult kids on Mother's Day?

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and while half of Britons might not think it is a "proper" celebration (52%), those who boycott the day risk upsetting their mum.

New YouGov research among parents with grown-up children shows three in ten mums have felt let down on Mother's Day by their adult kids. This includes 6% who have been disappointed by their children many times, 12% a few times, and a further 12% who have been let down once or twice.

Thankfully, most mums say their grown-up children haven't let them down before (61%).

Dads are less likely to have been disappointed. Only 18% overall say their adult kids have failed to make a good effort for them on Father's Day in the past. This includes 6% who say this has happened many times, 7% a few times, and 5% who have felt let down once or twice.

Despite this, around the same number of dads as mums say their kids haven't let them down on Father's Day before (60% versus 61% of mums). The difference between the parents is that dads are more than three times as likely not to celebrate Father's Day as mums are to not celebrate Mother's Day (20% versus 6%).

See full results here