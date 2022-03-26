Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/25 12:35:06 pm EDT
1340 GBX   +0.75%
08:21aYOUGOV : How many mums have felt let down by their adult kids on Mother's Day?
PU
03/25JOHN HUMPHRYS - ROYAL TOURS : Best Stay at Home?
PU
03/25VOTING INTENTION : Con 35%, Lab 37% (23 - 24 Mar)
PU
YouGov : How many mums have felt let down by their adult kids on Mother's Day?

03/26/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Mothers are more likely to feel let down by their adult children than fathers on their day

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and while half of Britons might not think it is a "proper" celebration (52%), those who boycott the day risk upsetting their mum.

New YouGov research among parents with grown-up children shows three in ten mums have felt let down on Mother's Day by their adult kids. This includes 6% who have been disappointed by their children many times, 12% a few times, and a further 12% who have been let down once or twice.

Thankfully, most mums say their grown-up children haven't let them down before (61%).

Dads are less likely to have been disappointed. Only 18% overall say their adult kids have failed to make a good effort for them on Father's Day in the past. This includes 6% who say this has happened many times, 7% a few times, and 5% who have felt let down once or twice.

Despite this, around the same number of dads as mums say their kids haven't let them down on Father's Day before (60% versus 61% of mums). The difference between the parents is that dads are more than three times as likely not to celebrate Father's Day as mums are to not celebrate Mother's Day (20% versus 6%).

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 12:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net cash 2022 28,9 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,6x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 1 490 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
EV / Sales 2023 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-16.25%1 965
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC8.63%8 009
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-7.44%1 032
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.3.36%588
MACROMILL, INC.6.68%382
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.6.96%266