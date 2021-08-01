Log in
YouGov : How much do Brits plan to spend on their next car?

08/01/2021
YouGov Profiles data explores how much Britons are planning to spend on their next car

Data from YouGov Profiles shows that most Britons have a budget of £15,000 or less (67%) when it comes to buying their next car. Half (49%) have a budget of £10,000 or less, with less than one in ten (8%) planning to spend more than £30,000.

But while this high-budget group is small, they're also potentially lucrative to automakers. So what are the meaningful differences between the group of bigger spenders and those with a smaller budget?

In terms of the type of car they prefer to buy, high-budget consumers are less likely to buy a petrol car (43% vs 59% of lower-budget buyers). But that doesn't mean these customers are all rushing out to buy electric. Although those with more than £30k to spend are more likely to consider an electric vehicle (31% vs. 24% of those with under £30k), there is also a significant proportion who plan to buy a diesel (26% vs 33% of those with smaller budgets).

High vs. low budget priority features

In terms of preferred features, both higher and lower budget buyers are most likely to prioritise parking sensors (57% vs. 48%), a rear parking cam (57% vs. 38%), and smartphone integration (48% vs. 35%). As you can see, consumers with more than 30k to spend are more likely in each instance to desire the feature.

Lower down the list, the gaps between expectation on features go even wider. If you want keyless entry, for example, you're twice as likely to have a budget over 30k (45% vs. 22%). The same goes for a lane departure warning system (40% vs. 18%). And you're also more likely to want a touchscreen (43% vs. 27%) or a blindspot monitor (41% vs. 23%).

Attitudes of higher budget vs. lower-budget consumers

Higher-budget and lower-budget customers have some key attitudinal differences. For example, those with more than £30k to spend are less likely to care about fuel consumption than those with under £30k (50% vs. 60%). It's also not especially shocking that higher-budget customers are more likely to say they would 'never buy an ugly car' (69% vs. 50%), or that they like a car with a powerful engine (67% vs. 52%). . Marketing aimed at higher-budget customers should focus on design and raw horsepower.

Lower-budget buyers are more likely to skip car ownership entirely: 55% of this group (vs. 39% of higher-budget consumers) say it's too expensive, while 31% say they don't want to be locked into vehicle ownership (compared to 17% of those with a higher budget). To attract lower budget buyers, it be worth emphasising alternative models of payment and mobility ownership, where available. Car ownership might not be as alluring as it once was - which may be good news for the mobility as subscription business model.

Methodology

YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Dataset used from 11 July 2021. Profiles data is nationally representative and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race. Learn more about Profiles.

Receive monthly topical insights about the auto industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2021 39,3 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 89,9x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 952 M 1 952 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,14x
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 267,50 GBX
Average target price 1 412,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC21.29%1 952
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC13.51%8 500
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.15.56%896
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.35.46%557
MACROMILL, INC.15.37%278
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC85.92%59