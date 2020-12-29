YouGov : How religious are British people?

A quarter of Britons say they believe in 'a god'. Four in ten neither believe in 'a god' nor in a 'higher power'
Although the United Kingdom is a monarchy formally led by a ruler who also governs the official church - the Church of England - belief in 'a god' in the UK is low. Only a quarter of Britons (27%) say they actually believe in 'a god'. A further one in six (17%) believe in the existence of 'a higher spiritual power', but not 'a god'.
Amongst British Christians, just over half (56%) believe in the existence of God, whilst 17% believe in a higher power. One in ten (10%) of British Christians say they do not believe there is 'a god' or 'a higher power'.
Belief in 'a god' is low across all age groups. Older Britons - those aged 60 and above - are the most likely to believe in a supreme deity, but even there just a third (36%) hold this view.
Overall, four in ten (41%) Britons believe there is neither 'a god' nor 'a higher power'. Younger generations are the most likely to think there is no greater force out there, including 50% of 25-39 year olds and 45% of 16-24 year olds, compared to 32% of those 60 and over.
Women (48%) are notably more likely than men (36%) to say they believe in the existence of 'a god'/'a higher spiritual power'. A quarter (28%) of women believe there is 'a god', whilst one in five (20%) believe that there is some form of a higher spiritual power.
Religiousness in Britain
Over half (55%) of Britons say they do not belong to any particular religion. A third (35%) belong to one of the recognised Christian denominations (20% to the Church of England and the rest to other denominations). A further 7% belong to other religions.
A quarter of religious people (23%) said their religion is 'very important' to them, and a further third (32%) say it is 'somewhat important'. However, four in ten (42%) of those who belong to a particular religion say it doesn't play an important role in their lives.
The gender breakdown of the results shows that more women (59%) than men (51%) consider religion to be important in their lives.
Amongst British Christians, 44% say that religion isn't important in their life. Only half as many (22%) of those who belong to other religions say the same.
See the full results here
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 11:36:00 UTC