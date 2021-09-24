Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : If shoppers can't get the next-gen console they want, what will they do?

09/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to wreak havoc on supply chains across many sectors, particularly gaming consoles. As we gear up for the all-important holiday season, a new YouGov Direct survey reveals what consumers may do if they can't get their hands on a next-generation console.

In the United States, roughly half of consumers who indicated it has been harder for them to purchase their first choice of gaming console say they will seek out an alternative product (52%). In Great Britain, that number is higher at 63%.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have both been hard to come by. However in some markets, it has been easier to get the less expensive (but less capable) Xbox series S, which may give Microsoft's entry-level offering a competitive advantage.

The latest consoles from Xbox and PlayStation have been elusive to consumers. Substantial changes to worldwide demand for products during the pandemic caused a semiconductor shortage. This shortage has been met with increased demand for the new console offerings.

Three in ten consumers shopping for consoles in both Britain (30%) and the United States (32%) say they are willing to wait for their first choice to become available. For those holdouts, industry observerssay it will be well into 2022 before the supply chain for consoles is ironed out.

Data shows consumers in the US are more likely than Brits to give up on their search. A marginal proportion of Brits who have had a hard time buying a console say they're likely to stop searching, while one in ten (10%) Americans will stop hunting.

Receive monthly topical insights about the gaming and esports industry, straight to your inbox. Sign up today.

Discover more gaming and esports content here

Start building a survey now with YouGov Direct

Methodology: YouGov polled 2,000 US adults online on September 21, 2021 between 3:42 p.m. and 6:29 p.m. ET. YouGov polled 2,000 GB adults on September 21, 2021 between 8:28 p.m. and 10:26 p.m. BST. The surveys were carried out through YouGov Direct. Data is weighted by age, gender, education level, political affiliation, and ethnicity. Results are nationally representative of adults in the United States and Great Britain. The margin of error is 3% in the US and 4% in Great Britain for the overall sample. Learn more about YouGov Direct.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
04:32pONLINE GAMBLING AROUND THE WORLD : Where sports betting reigns supreme
PU
04:32pYOUGOV : If shoppers can't get the next-gen console they want, what will they do?
PU
10:02aYOUGOV : One in eleven say the Coronavirus Act should be made permanent
PU
08:12aYOUGOV : Britons oppose another national lockdown this winter
PU
07:42aYOUGOV : Manchester United is the best-supported Premier League club in the UK, but there'..
PU
06:52aVOTING INTENTION : Con 39%, Lab 32% (22-23 Sep)
PU
09/23YOUGOV : What's autumn got in store for UK travel?
PU
09/23YOUGOV : Are older Brits being excluded by the QR code renaissance?
PU
09/23YOUGOV : How safe do Britons think it is to socialise with unvaccinated people?
PU
09/23YOUGOV : Labour are struggling to make big inroads with voters
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2021 38,6 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 91,1x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 1 464 M 2 002 M 2 001 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,46x
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 285,00 GBX
Average target price 1 465,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC22.97%1 954
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-4.55%7 147
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.16.97%953
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.48.45%596
MACROMILL, INC.23.88%288
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC56.62%49