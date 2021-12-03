Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
YouGov : Jaguars enjoyed plenty of product placement at COP26. But did it work?

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
In September 2021, it was announced that Jaguar Land Rover would be providing a fleet of electric vehicles to world leaders and delegates attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. It's a partnership that serves as a high profile example of the industry's transition away from fossil fuels - but did it accomplish much for the brand?

Data from YouGov BrandIndex UK shows that, over the COP26 conference from October 31 to November 13, Impression scores for Jaguar (a net measure of overall positive and negative sentiment towards a brand) rose from 11.6 to 15.5 (+3.9), while Recommendation scores jumped up from -1.8 to 6.9 over the same period (+8.7). The automaker, whose I-PACE vehicles were provided to senior politicians and other important conference attendees, also saw Reputation scores - a measure of whether consumers would be proud or embarrassed to work for a brand - improve dramatically: increasing from 11.3 to 20.9 (+9.6)

The event even seems to have had a positive impact on overall brand health too. Index scores - a measure of brand health calculated by the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend, and Reputation scores - doubled from 4.7 to 10.1 (+5.4). While metrics further down the purchase funnel like Consideration remained relatively static over COP26 (moving from 3.1 to 4.4), if the point was to burnish Jaguar's ecological credentials, it may have worked: the public were more likely to have a positive opinion of the brand across several measures than they were before the conference.

Data from YouGov Profiles shows that seven in ten (69%) Britons think electric cars are the "future of the motor industry", and two in five (38%) say they try to buy only from companies that are socially and environmentally responsible. Rather than being dragged into this future kicking and screaming, Jaguar's partnership with COP26 suggests an understanding of popular sentiment - one that was, in this case, rewarded.

This article originally appeared in City AM

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 195 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 19,8 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 72,8x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 684 M 2 241 M 2 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 515,00 GBX
Average target price 1 420,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC44.98%2 241
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-8.24%7 132
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.36.66%1 098
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.53.85%612
MACROMILL, INC.26.87%297
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC97.18%60