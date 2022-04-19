Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:00:52 am EDT
1260.00 GBX   -2.33%
11:04aYOUGOV : Non-dom scandal and COVID fines send Johnson and Sunak favourability scores tumbling
PU
04:44aYOUGOV : What should you eat when you're feeling unwell?
PU
04/16VOTING INTENTION : Con 33%, Lab 38% (13-14 April)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YouGov : Labour have caught up with Tories on best government to manage the economy

04/19/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two thirds of Britons say the government is currently handling the economy poorly

Perceptions of the government's economic competence have been falling since May 2021.

Now, for the first time, the latest round of YouGov tracker data shows that as many people say that a Labour government led by Keir Starmer would be better at managing the economy as do a Conservative government led by Boris Johnson (27% in both cases).

This puts Labour tantalisingly close to securing the final element of what YouGov's Patrick English has described as the 'holy trinity' of measures Labour must meet in order to win the next election: being ahead in voting intention, best prime minister, and economic management.

Of the seven economic trackers YouGov runs in this series, the only one in which the Conservatives are ahead is on which government would be better to tackle the government deficit, by 28% to Labour's 20%.

In good news for Labour, given how much the cost of living is dominating the agenda, the party holds a strong lead when it comes to "keeping prices down", at 28% to the Tories' 15% (although 36% say neither, the highest for any measure).

Britons continue to think the government is handling the economy badly

When it comes to specific assessments of the government's economic performance, two thirds of Britons (67%) say they are handling the economy well. This represents effectively no movement from their low point of 70% at the end of March. Currently, only 23% of Britons think the government are managing the economy well. Conservative voters are split, with 45% saying the government is doing well and 48% poorly.

When it comes to inflation, perceptions are even worse: almost three quarters (74%) say the government are doing poorly in this regard. A mere 14% say they are doing well. Those who voted for the party in 2019 are likewise damning, with 64% thinking the government is failing on inflation compared to 28% who say they're doing a good job.

Rishi Sunak sees his reputation take a big hit

This is the first wave of the tracker since the Spring Statement to include the batch of questions about the chancellor.

About a week prior to the spring statement, 33% of Britons said Rishi Sunak was doing a bad job as chancellor, compared to only 27% who said he was doing well.

Those figures have since changed dramatically. Fully half (50%) now say he is doing a bad job, compared to only 20% who think he is doing a good one.

Conservative voters remain more likely than not to think he is doing well at the treasury, by 38% to 29%. Nevertheless, this is down from 49% well / 14% badly in mid-March.

Likewise, there is now virtually no difference between the number of Britons who think that Sunak would make the better chancellor (21%) over his Labour counterpart, Rachel Reeves (19%). Nevertheless, 60% are unsure, doubtless in part because of low name recognition for the Labour shadow chancellor.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUGOV PLC
11:04aYOUGOV : Non-dom scandal and COVID fines send Johnson and Sunak favourability scores tumbl..
PU
04:44aYOUGOV : What should you eat when you're feeling unwell?
PU
04/16VOTING INTENTION : Con 33%, Lab 38% (13-14 April)
PU
04/15YOUGOV : By 37% to 19% Britons would prefer Emmanuel Macron win the French presidential el..
PU
04/15YOUGOV : Boost for Macron as he opens up 8-point lead over Le Pen
PU
04/14YOUGOV : Is Easter a ‘proper' special occasion, or is it too commercialised?
PU
04/13YOUGOV : Should selective breeding of dogs with health issues be banned?
PU
04/12SNAP POLL : following lockdown fines, most say Boris Johnson should resign
PU
04/12VOTING INTENTION : Con 34%, Lab 37% (6 - 7 April)
PU
04/12YOUGOV : Meta launches two creator funding programmes to monetise metaverse
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net cash 2022 28,9 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,2x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 864 M 1 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 290,00 GBX
Average target price 1 542,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-19.38%1 864
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC32.57%9 780
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-5.07%1 069
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-9.10%497
MACROMILL, INC.5.87%365
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.24.13%297