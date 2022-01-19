Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/19 05:10:12 am
1407 GBX   -0.92%
YouGov : Labour now 32 points ahead of the Conservatives in London

01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Labour's lead in the capital has almost doubled from May last year

YouGov's latest Westminster voting intention figures for London show Labour has significantly increased its lead over the Conservatives since our last published poll at the time of last year's mayoral election. Labour are currently on 55% of the vote (+4 since May 2021) while the Conservatives are on 23% (-10).

This represents Labour's biggest lead over the Conservatives in London since at least 2010, when YouGov started our dedicated London voting intention polls.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats currently have 9% of the vote (+2), while the Greens have 7% (no change) and Reform UK have 3% (+2).

Labour are currently retaining 73% of those who voted for them at the last general election, while the Conservatives are holding on to 50% of their 2019 electorate - about the same as the party is achieving nationally. The Liberal Democrat voter base is split between Labour (33%) and Lib Dem (31%).

YouGov also collected voting intention figures from the capital prior to the outbreak of the party scandal last week. This data suggests that the fall in Conservative support came prior to these more recent revelations, with the Conservatives holding steady on 23% of the vote compared to 7-10 January. On the other hand, Labour have increased their vote share by four points, from 51% last week.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUGOV PLC
05:32aYOUGOV : Labour now 32 points ahead of the Conservatives in London
PU
01/18VOTING INTENTION : Con 31%, Lab 39% (13 - 14 Jan)
PU
01/18WHOSE PANDEMIC APPROACH IS BETTER : England or Wales?
PU
01/18YOUGOV : How do ethnic minority Britons feel about the term ‘BAME'?
PU
01/17YOUGOV : Three-quarters of Brits missing out on ‘game-changing' way to eat chocolate..
PU
01/15YOUGOV : Four in ten who voted Conservative in 2019 say Boris Johnson should resign
PU
01/14YOUGOV : Should public figures who made offensive remarks when they were young be punished..
PU
01/14YOUGOV : Undecided voters – looking behind the headline voting figures
PU
01/14YOUGOV : Boris Johnson's net favourability drops to another all-time low
PU
01/14VOTING INTENTION : Con 29%, Lab 40% (12 - 13 Jan)
PU
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,5x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 578 M 2 144 M 2 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,48x
EV / Sales 2023 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 420,00 GBX
Average target price 1 628,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-11.25%2 144
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-2.88%7 150
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-4.00%1 050
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-6.31%574
MACROMILL, INC.-0.54%368
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-20.12%208