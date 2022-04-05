Log in
YOUGOV : Macron leads in tight French presidential election race
PU
YOUGOV : launches Global Profiles
PU
YOUGOV : How many Britons have asked for a pay rise – and how many have been successful?
PU
YouGov : Macron leads in tight French presidential election race

04/05/2022 | 09:58am EDT
New polling from YouGov France gives incumbent French president Emmanuel Macron a slender advantage in both rounds of the 2022 election

This month, French voters will head to the polls to choose their next president. Voters participate in two contests: an initial 'first round' which whittles down the full field of contenders (no fewer than 12 this time) to just two1, who then go on to participate in the 'run off' second round.

This latest YouGov/DataPraxis polling suggests that centrist Macron will safely move into the second round along with Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right 'Rassemblement National', but faces a tight battle to secure France's highest office in the run off.

According to a poll on 28-31 March, Macron leads round 1 voting intention with 27% to Le Pen's 25%.

Coming in a distant third is leader of the left-wing 'France Insoumise' movement, Jean-Luc Mélenchon (15%).

No other candidate has more than 10% of current round 1 vote intention.

Looking ahead to round 2, our figures suggest that Macron will once again win the French presidency, but in another very tight race.

Of those who gave us a vote intention, 54% said they would back Macron in a potential run off against Marine Le Pen, versus 46% who reported that they would support the Rassemblement National leader. In the 2017 contest, Macron triumphed over Le Pen by a much larger 66% to 34% margin.

1 If a candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in the first round, they are declared the winner of the election without the need for a second round run off.

See the full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net cash 2022 28,9 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,1x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 936 M 1 936 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,74x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC-16.88%1 936
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC33.79%9 870
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-2.35%1 097
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-0.28%563
MACROMILL, INC.6.59%379
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.14.99%284